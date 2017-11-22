Food & Drink: Bike & Brew

Fairfax is known for its lively music scene, but something else is also happening there—food! With Village Sake, 123 Bolinas and most recently the tequila bar, támal, the town’s dining options have improved exponentially. And there is more on the way.

Marin native Jason Faircloth is bringing a novel concept to a town credited with inventing mountain biking. Not only will customers be able to enjoy a beer, coffee or a slice of pizza at his new spot, Split Rock Tap & Wheel, but they can have their bike serviced at the same time.

“I wanted to create a space where customers could eat something before a ride and after,” explains Faircloth, who bought the existing Fairfax Cyclery four months ago and hopes to roll out his new concept this winter.

From the outside, Fairfax Cyclery looks the same as it always has. But inside the 2,500-square-foot space, a full build-out of a bar/café is in the works. Seating for 57 is planned, and tables and chairs will soon replace the bikes, helmets and gloves that currently grace the expansive storefront.

“I envision a place where like-minded people want to hang out, linger and be with their community,” Faircloth says. “I see the traditional bike store model changing.”

Faircloth has worked in the industry for 18 years and is the exclusive Northern California rep for Whyte, a British bike manufacturer. Pizza, Mediterranean-style bites and more than eight beer options, including a range of local microbrews, are planned, as well as cider and wine options.

This something-for-everyone concept (did I mention that bike rentals will also be offered?) is sure to attract locals and out-of-towners alike. I know that I’ll be there (with or without my bike).

Split Rock Tap & Wheel, 2020 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Fairfax; 415/721-7644; splitrocktapandwheel.com.