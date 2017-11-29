Food & Drink: Bay Bites

For those of us who don’t live in Southern Marin, this nearly 1-year-old restaurant isn’t even on our radar—but it should be. Joinery beer hall and rotisserie on Turney Street (just off Bridgeway) opened on January 1 and serves burgers, rotisserie chicken, salads and soups. And given that the owners are connected to Mill Valley Beerworks and Fort Point Beer Company, the brews stand out here.

Husband-and-wife team Tyler and Yella Catalana have taken over the space that was previously Wellington’s Wine Bar and given it a serious remodel. Though minimally designed, the large room opens to the outside with views of the bay. Plenty of seating is available both inside and out—communal and picnic tables make it a great spot for groups and families.

Just inside the front door, one entire wall is dedicated to the menu, denoted by wooden plaques that can be subbed out with seasonally changing items. Rotisserie chicken is front and center and offered whole or half. An arugula salad with squash, pepitas and hemp seed is a highlight. Pulled pork tacos, fried chicken sandwiches and a burger filled with grilled onions, tomatoes and pickles are just a sampling of the current offerings. During Thanksgiving week, the restaurant offered a heritage Diestel turkey dinner. Diners could pre-order an entire holiday meal that served 10-12 people ($300). Joinery will likely do something similar for the December holidays as well.

While Yella handles the food side (quite capably), Tyler manages the beer and wine selection. Always interesting selections currently include a Flemish Red Sour, Easy Up Pale Ale and Black Lager, to name a few.

Prices are not low here, but for my money, a juicy burger, garlic fries and a Belgian beer with views of the bay is money well spent.

Joinery, 300 Turney St., Sausalito; 415/766-8999; joineryca.com.