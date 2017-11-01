This week in the Pacific Sun, our Education Issue cover story, ‘Nature Connection,’ features Slide Ranch’s new state-of-the-art Farm-to-Table Teaching Center, which allows for an even deeper commitment to environmental education. On top of that, we’ve got a Spotlight on San Anselmo that features the artwork of Wendy Gold, along with suggestions for a day trip in the creekside town, a review of the play ‘Pinky,’ written by Pacific Sun contributor David Templeton and on stage at The Belrose Theatre and a piece on the upcoming Band Together Bay Area concert, headlined by Metallica. All that and more on stands and online today!