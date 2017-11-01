Music: Music Bond

Metallica has represented the Bay Area since 1983, and now the heavy metal icon will headline a massive fire relief benefit concert at San Francisco’s AT&T Park on Thursday, November 9.

The show, dubbed Band Together Bay Area, will raise funds for the San Francisco-based nonprofit Tipping Point Community, which is helping, through an emergency relief fund, low-income communities recover and rebuild from the recent North Bay wildfires. Formed in 2005, Tipping Point helps fight poverty in the Bay Area by supporting service organizations working in the areas of housing, education, employment and early childhood development.

“There’s just far too many people living in poverty here in a region where there’s tremendous wealth and we think that’s got to change,” says Tipping Point founder and CEO Daniel Lurie. “We need to get everybody engaged and involved in giving back.”

This month, Tipping Point adds relief work to its to-do list. “We knew immediately that the members of the community up north most impacted would be low-income individuals and families, and immigrants, both documented and undocumented,” Lurie says. “We wanted to help our neighbors, and we felt like we could bring our experience to support the work going on up there.”

In addition to Metallica, the concert bill includes Dead & Company, featuring Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart and guitarist John Mayer. Platinum-selling songwriter Dave Matthews, as well as local stars, will also perform. The show is close to selling out, though Tipping Point is holding the best seats for first responders and those directly affected by the fires.

“We wanted to show all our neighbors in the North Bay that the Bay Area’s got your back,” says Lurie. “We’re not going anywhere.”

Band Together Bay Area; Thursday, Nov. 9, AT&T Park, San Francisco; 6pm; $69 and up; bandtogetherbayarea.org.