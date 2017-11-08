Heroes of Marin 2017 Nomination Form

Heroes of Marin is the Pacific Sun’s annual recognition of those who shine throughout the county—and beyond—in eight different areas (listed below) that range from Arts and Culture, to Environmental Stewardship to Innovation and Lifetime Achievement.

It’s an honor for us to spearhead an effort that champions Marin residents who are working passionately in their fields to make the county, and the world, a better place to live. Whether they are helping kids after school with art projects, saving marshes from development or delivering meals to the needy, our heroes usually have this in common: They care deeply about their work and they inspire those around them to achieve greatness as well.

From now until November 29, 2017, you, our loyal readers, can vote for who you think would make the county’s best heroes. Following the nomination process, a committee of community members will select the winners in each of the eight categories. And on December 20, we’ll publish a commemorative Heroes of Marin issue that celebrates the winners and their work.

Think about who you admire who might embody the qualities of a true hero. Below, please make sure to fill out the form completely, and, in 500 words or less, describe how your hero excels at what he or she does (you may vote for a Hero in more than one category by filling out separate nomination forms for each Hero.) We look forward to crowning Marin’s new Heroes in December of 2017.

Heroes of Marin Categories

Arts and Culture For achievements or contributions within the area of arts and culture.

Community Spirit For selfless, tireless and largely unacknowledged actions that have enriched or improved the quality of life for the local community.

Courage For an act of bravery or for determination and strength of character to triumph over adversity.

Environmental Stewardship An individual who has shown, through their work, a deep commitment to the environment.

Innovation A person who introduces or applies innovative ideas or programs to enhance the community.

Rising Star An individual between the ages of 10 and 18 whose outstanding volunteer services directly benefit Marin citizens. He or she serves as a community mentor and demonstrates random acts of kindness.

Role Model A person who displays common sense, compassion and wisdom while teaching, coaching and mentoring others with a vision for people to strive to be the best that they can be.

Lifetime Achievement Award A person who has dedicated all, or part, of his or her career to bettering Marin and the lives of its residents.

Read about our 2016 Heroes of Marin here.