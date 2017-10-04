This week in the Pacific Sun, our cover story, ‘Over the Hill,’ features the Mill Valley Film Festival’s 40th anniversary. An 11-day international cinematic celebration that includes more than 200 films, workshops, panels, master classes, a music series and more, the fest is not to be missed. On top of that, we’ve got a story about the search for the secrets of Neapolitan pizza, an interview with Jerry Hannan about the film ‘Mad Hannans,’ a piece on Sly and the Family Stone, a spotlight on West Marin and a Best of Marin 2017 handbook that lists all of our winners this year. All that and more on stands and online today!