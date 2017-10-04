Hero & Zero: A Revelation & Wicked Women

Hero: Deep in thought, Judy Lichterman walked out of the Depot Bookstore & Cafe in Mill Valley, tripped and face-planted on the sidewalk. Unfortunately, the Mill Valley resident’s nose bled profusely. (My shnoz hurts just thinking about it.) Several women rushed to her rescue, bringing towels, ice and water. With Judy too shaken to drive, the Samaritans phoned her husband and stayed with her until she felt stable. After they left, many folks, both young and old, stopped to see if she needed assistance. Judy hears (probably in our Zero column) that people have become “entitled,” yet her experience doesn’t bear that out. “This was a great revelation,” she says. “People can be so caring.” P.S. We’re happy to report that Judy’s nose wasn’t broken.

Zero: You can’t sink much lower than snatching a purse from a 92-year-old woman. A trio of females parked across from the elderly Greenbrae resident, who was getting in her car, at the Northgate Mall in Terra Linda. One lowlife walked up behind the victim, grabbed the purse and hustled back to her accomplices in a newer grey Nissan. If you recognize the suspects, contact the San Rafael Police Department.