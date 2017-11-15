This week in the Pacific Sun, our cover story, ‘Trial by Fire,’ is a Q & A with Stephen J. Pyne, one of America’s foremost experts on fire and fire history. On top of that, we’ve got a piece on a regional tree trimmer facing questions over accountability in the North Bay fires, a pumpkin spice latte recipe and an interview with music duo Misner & Smith, performing an album release show at Rancho Nicasio on Sunday, November 19. All that and more on stands and online today! And don’t forget to nominate your heroes for our 2017 Heroes of Marin.