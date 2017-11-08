This week in the Pacific Sun, our cover story, ‘Holiday Arts 2017,’ is a handy guide to the best North Bay events, shopping opportunities, performances and more this holiday season. On top of that, we’ve got a story about James Lee Witt, the Bill Clinton–era Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) director, being tapped to lead the fire-recovery nonprofit Rebuild NorthBay, a recipe for bone soup and a piece on the Rafael’s tribute to the work of Lawrence Jordan. We’ve also launched our annual Heroes of Marin, so from now until November 29, you can nominate the people you admire. On December 20, we’ll publish an issue dedicated to the heroes, chosen by a committee from your nominations. All that and more on stands and online today!