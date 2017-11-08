Feature: Holiday Arts 2017

Your guide to fun in the North Bay this season

Believe it or not, the holiday season is already upon us. And that means nearly two months of holiday fun and cheer are hopefully coming your way. To help you navigate the season and keep your spirits bright, we present our select guide to holiday fun from Thanksgiving to Christmas.

EVENTS

Marin Center’s Pop Up Holiday Craft and Art Fair Original arts and crafts (more than 700 items) including jewelry, woodworks and silk scarves by more than 35 local artists. Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, Marin Center Exhibit Hall (Gallery and Friends of Marin Center Room), Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael. 11am to 7pm. Free. marincounty.org.

Marin Indoor Antique Market 33rd Annual Christmas Show Features vintage and estate jewelry, furniture, collectibles, Native American and Asian art and more. Dec. 9-10, Marin Center Exhibit Hall, 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael. 10am to 6pm. $8. 415.473.6800.

Point Reyes Open Studios Artists’ studios throughout West Marin are open to the public in a free, self-guided tour. Includes displays and demonstrations. Nov. 24-26, 11am to 5pm. pointreyesart.com.

Sausalito Winterfest Annual event includes 30th Annual Lighted Boat Parade and fireworks, Ho Ho Ho Hollywood Gala with live music, a Jingle Bell 5K Walk/Run, Kids’ Fun Run and Pancake Breakfast and more. Dec. 8-10. oursausalito.com.

Breakfast with Santa at Sausalito Yacht Club Annual family event at Sausalito Yacht Club features breakfast and a visit from Santa. Dec. 2. Sausalito Yacht Club, 100 Humboldt Ave., Sausalito, at the foot of El Portal (next to ferry pier), Two seatings: 8:30am and 9:45am, $8/person, kids under 2 eat free. RSVP to Sausalito Parks and Recreation. 415-289-4152.

Marin Turkey Trot One mile, 5k and 10K Gobble Wobble. Nov. 23. Packet pickup Nov. 21-22. Races start and finish at 1800 Ignacio Blvd., Novato. $28 to $50. marinturkeytrot.com.

Sausalito Woman’s Club Holiday Open House Event features food and drinks, caroling, kids’ craft room and Santa. Dec. 3. Sausalito Women’s Club, 120 Central Ave., Sausalito. 3pm to 5pm. oursausalito.com.

Mill Valley Winterfest Annual celebration includes snow sledding, a visit from Santa, live entertainment, refreshments, children’s activities and a tree lighting ceremony. Dec. 3. Downtown Plaza, Mill Valley. 11am to 5pm. enjoymillvalley.com.

The Great Dickens Christmas Fair The world of Charles Dickens in Victorian London is recreated and features costumed performers, entertainment, food and drinks, arts and crafts and more. Nov. 18 to Dec. 17. Cow Palace Exhibition Halls, 2600 Geneva Ave., Daly City. Tickets: $10 to $105 for a Season Pass. dickensfair.com.

The Mountain Play Association Annual Fall Gala Includes a champagne reception, Santorini Sunset Cocktail Supper Buffet, MAMMA MIA-inspired cocktails and a silent auction. Nov. 11. Osher Marin JCC, 200 N. San Pedro Rd., San Rafael. 5pm. General admission/$100, VIP/$150. mountainplay.org.

Sensitive Santa Holiday event for children with special needs features an online sign-up to eliminate the stress of waiting in a line, a sensory-friendly playground and activities,

therapy dogs from Marin Humane Society and a professional photographer. Dec. 9. Free/$20 donation includes photo and raffle ticket. Sign up at arnoldadvocacy.com/sensitive-santa-event.

Victorian Holiday Party A Victorian party hosted by characters from the Charles Dickens family includes light refreshments. December 1. Falkirk Cultural Center, 1408 Mission Ave., San Rafael. 6:30pm. $12/adult, $9/child. falkirkculturalcenter.org.

Falkirk Center Magic Toy Box An old-fashioned afternoon tea features tea sandwiches and sweets, life-sized toys, a raffle and lots of photo opportunities. Dec. 9-10. Falkirk Cultural Center, 1408 Mission Ave., San Rafael. Noon to 3pm. Adult/$28, child/$24, adult and child/$50. falkirkculturalcenter.org.

Gather & Give In the spirit of the season, Bon Air Center continues its long-standing tradition of hosting a holiday food drive with the SF-Marin Food Bank. In addition, the Pronzini Christmas Tree Lot celebrates 50 years at Bon Air with fragrant Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands for sale. Topping off the festivities, Santa arrives at Bon Air on the first three Saturdays of December to visit with kids and get an earful of their Christmas wishes. November 26–December 24 at Bon Air Center, Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Greenbrae. Santa visits Dec. 2, 9 and 16, noon–4pm. Free admission. bonair.com.

Parade of Lights & Winter Wonderland Thirty-eighth annual event in the heart of Marin features a grand parade and tree lighting ceremony, with snow sledding, kids activities, a holiday market and more. Festive window displays light up the scene while live music and holiday entertainment packs in families from around the Bay Area. Nov. 24–Nov. 25. Fourth and B streets, San Rafael. Friday, noon to 8pm; parade begins at 5:30pm; Saturday, 9am to noon. cityofsanrafael.org.

Sausalito Gingerbread House Tour & Competition Eleventh annual citywide event features more than 30 businesses and merchants participating in creating festive and delicious gingerbread houses. Most are on display within walking distance of each other, meaning that this is a family-friendly diversion from the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping. Dec. 1–31. Downtown Sausalito. Maps are available at participating merchants or at sausalitogingerbread.com.

ICB’s Winter Open Studios More than 100 painters, sculptors, fabric artists, jewelers, photographers and other artists under one roof all open their doors for this 49th annual event to let you discover new and unique works of art where they are created. Dec. 1–3. Industrial Center Building, 480 Gate Five Road, Sausalito. 11am–6pm. Free admission and parking. Icb-artists.com.

Osher Marin Festival of Lights Marin’s biggest Hanukkah party includes latkessufganiyot (doughnuts) and other festive food with live music, an artisan crafts marketplace and kids’ activities. All are welcome. Dec. 10. Osher Marin JCC, 200 N. San Pedro Rd., San Rafael. 11:30am-2pm. Free admission. 415.444.8000.

Wine Country Turkey Crawl Taste and pick a wine to pair with your Thanksgiving dinner with this fundraising winery tour. All of the ticket sales will be donated to the Redwood Credit Union North Bay Fire relief fund, and each of the neighboring wineries will show off their best vintages to complement turkey and cranberry sauce. Nov. 12. Dutton Estate, 8757 Green Valley Rd.; Furthermore Wines, 3541 Gravenstein Highway N; Marimar Estate, 11400 Graton Rd., Sebastopol. 11am. $15, tickets include a tasting at all three wineries. duttonestate.com.

Napa on Ice Napa’s outdoor skating rink, located on the grounds of the Napa Expo, is back for another year of holiday fun. Real ice (6,300 square feet) is open daily for recreational skating, with lessons, parties, private ice time and special events offered. Nov. 17–Jan. 7. $13 general admission/$15 VIP admission. napaonice.com.

Winterblast Annual holiday art party turns 13 and takes over the South of A arts district in downtown Santa Rosa. Open studios showcase dozens of artists in their element, an electric sofa parade lights up the streets and live music kicks the holiday spirit into gear. Magic, belly dancing, food trucks, beer and wine and merriment abound. Nov. 18. 312 South A St., Santa Rosa. 5–9:30pm. Free entry. sofasantarosa.com.

Santa Train & Wine Train Thanksgiving The Napa Valley Wine Train welcomes Santa aboard for a season of magical fun in a nostalgic railroad setting. Sip cocoa, enjoy musical entertainment, tour the Napa Valley and get a photo with Santa. Nov. 18–Dec. 29. $49. On Thanksgiving, guests are invited to dine in style and enjoy a traditional feast with all the fixings while riding the train. Nov. 23. $171 and up. 800.427.4124.

Winter Lights Santa Rosa’s downtown Courthouse Square shines with the annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony that includes activities for all ages. Enjoy local eats, see Santa arrive on a fire truck and partake in the Remembrance Candle Lighting. This year’s Winter Lights theme is “I Believe in Santa Rosa,” to highlight the town’s resilience and strength in the wake of October’s fires. Nov. 24. Third Street and Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa. 4pm. Free admission. 707.545.1414.

Heart of Sonoma Valley Holiday Open House Toast the holiday season on a tour of 20 wineries throughout the heart of Sonoma Valley. Weekend includes access to wineries and winemakers, wine cave tours, holiday gifts and wine country holiday cheer. Nov. 25–26. 11am–4pm. $45–$55 per person; designated driver, $10–$15. heartofsonomavalley.com.

Santa’s Riverboat Arrival Santa and Mrs. Claus give the season its start when they arrive by tugboat into the Petaluma River Turning Basin and disembark to hand out candy and take holiday photos with kids while live entertainment from the likes of the Pacific Empire Chorus and Petaluma School of Ballet entertains the crowd. Nov. 25. River Plaza Shopping Center, 72 E. Washington St., Petaluma. 11:30am to 1pm. Free. 707.769.0429.

Napa’s Christmas Parade This long-running, family-friendly evening parade features creative floats built by Napans themselves, focusing on the theme “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Nov. 25. Second and Third streets in downtown Napa. 5–7pm. Free. donapa.com

Lighting of the Snowmen Annual tradition lights up Cornerstone Sonoma with decorative snowmen coming to life amid live music and entertainment. Get a photo with Santa and enjoy the seasonal spirit in the picturesque setting. Dec. 2. Cornerstone Sonoma, 23667 Hwy 121, Sonoma. 4pm. Free admission. 707.939.3010.

The Reindeer Run Seventh annual run or walk covers Thompson Trail on Wetlands Edge Trailhead and encourages participants to dress in their festive holiday gear. Dec. 2. Eucalyptus Dr., American Canyon. 8am. $37–$45. khopeinternational.org.

Napa B&B Holiday Tour & Taste Event The bed and breakfasts of Napa invite you inside their historical inns, decked out in festive decorations, to savor select wines and tasty

holiday treats. Transportation and entertainment included. Proceeds benefit local charities. Dec. 2. 3–7pm. $75. napaholidaytour.com.

Luther Burbank Holiday Open House A popular holiday tradition in its 38th year, this open house features Victorian-era finery and a charming tour of Burbank’s historic home and gardens, with free parking at First and D streets and free rides on Rosie the Trolley to and from the Handmade Holiday Crafts Fair held at the Finley Community Center. Dec. 2–3. Luther Burbank Home & Gardens, 204 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. 10am to 4pm. $3/ kids 12 and under are free. lutherburbank.org.

Calistoga Winter in the Wineries Winter-long getaway event lets you purchase a passport to visit up to 17 wineries and meet the winemakers in and around the Calistoga area in relaxed tasting tours that you schedule at your convenience. Dec. 2–Feb. 4. 21 and over only. $60. visitcalistoga.com.

Light Up A Life Heartland Hospice honors lives lost with annual candle- and tree-lighting ceremonies. Celebrate the holidays with community, enjoy live music from Michael Brandeurg’s Jazz Trio and create an ornament in honor of your loved one. Dec. 7. Montgomery Village Terrace, 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa. 5-6:30pm. Free. mvshops.com.

Sebastopol Holiday Home Tour & Artisan Boutique Enjoy the holiday lights and décor of several different stylish homes, with cheerful music and festive bites on hand. Then, browse a variety of holiday crafts and decorations for sale at a boutique at Pleasant Hill Christian School, all benefitting the Jacob’s Scholarship Fund. Home Tours, Dec. 8–9; Artisan Boutique, Dec. 8–10. 1782 Pleasant Hill Rd., Sebastopol. Friday, 5–9pm; Saturday, 10am–5pm; Sunday, 10am–4pm. Tours, $10–$35 and up; Boutique, Free admission. sebastopolholidayhometour.com.

Petaluma Holiday Lighted Boat Parade A floating parade of sparkling boats shine on the Petaluma River to ring in the season while downtown shops stay open late for holiday strolling. Dec. 9. Petaluma River Turning Basin, Petaluma. 6pm. Free. visitpetaluma.com.

Napa Lighted Art Festival This festival creates a stunning walking path of artwork as light displays are projected onto a variety of buildings throughout the town every evening. Dec. 9–17. Downtown Napa and the Oxbow district. 5pm–10pm. naparec.com.

Hanukkah Hootenanny Enjoy Judd’s Hill Winery’s 11th annual Hanukkah bash featuring lively entertainment, wine, brisket sliders, latke bar and traditional jelly doughnuts. Guests are encouraged to bring unwrapped new toys and canned (nonperishable) food items for donation to local Napa charities. Dec. 10, Judd’s Hill Winery, 2332 Silverado Trail, Napa. Noon-2:30pm. $55; $25 for Wine Club members. juddshill.com.

SHOPPING

Caledonia Street Holiday Shopping Night Shops stay open late and some will be offering special treats and deals. Dec. 7. Caledonia St., Sausalito. 5pm to 9pm. oursausalito.com.

The Mill Valley 13th Annual Holiday Craft Fair Features more than 55 artists selling handmade arts and crafts, including jewelry, glasswork, fiber arts, ceramics and more. Dec. 2. Mill Valley Community Center, 180 Camino Alto, Mill Valley. 10am to 5pm. Free. millvalleyrecreation.org.

Hardly Strictly Mini: A Biennial Benefit Exhibition Holiday opening reception at Bolinas Museum for new exhibits features more than 70 artists. Nov. 18. 48 Wharf Rd., Bolinas. 2pm to 3pm: gallery talks with artists, 3pm to 5pm: opening reception. Free. bolinasmuseum.org.

Village Crafts Market Find one-of-a-kind handmade holiday gifts for all ages and browse imaginative items ranging from ornaments to jewelry; hosted by the Outdoor Art Club. Nov. 9. One West Blithedale, Mill Valley. 1:30pm–3:30pm. Free Admission. outdoorartclub.org.

St. John’s Christmas Boutique A tradition in the town of Ross, the boutique offers homemade jams, jellies and baked goods, as well as holiday gifts and items such as wrapping paper and holiday cards. Proceeds benefit charitable causes, including supporting the community needs at St. John’s sister parish in Malawi, Africa. Dec. 1–3. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 14 Lagunitas Rd., Ross. Friday, noon–6:30pm; Sat, 10am to 5pm. Free admission. 415.456.1102.

Dance Palace Holiday Crafts Fair The Community & Cultural Center rings in the holiday season for the 47th year with winter holiday sights, sounds and fun. Shop locally and find handmade artisan crafts, clothing, woodwork art and more. Dec. 1–3. Dance Palace, 503 B St., Point Reyes Station. Fri, 4–9pm; Sat, 10am–5pm; Sun, 10am–4pm. Free admission. dancepalace.org.

Holiday Art & Craft Sale The Belvedere-Tiburon Landmarks Society and local artists bring a wide range of gifts and holiday items to the farm-cottage setting of the Landmarks Art Center. There will be jewelry, glass work, knitted items, paintings, spices, rubs and even vintage books and baked goods on hand from North Bay artisans. Dec. 2, Landmarks Art & Garden Center, 841 Tiburon Blvd., Tiburon. 10am to 4pm. Free. 415.435.1853.

San Geronimo Holiday Arts Faire The 48th annual fair features holiday lights, yummy homemade goodies, creative crafts, silent auction, Santa Claus on hand for photos and performances by the Lagunitas School Band and others. Dec. 2. San Geronimo Valley Community Center, 6350 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., San Geronimo. 11am–5:30pm. 415.488.8888.

Muir Beach Holiday Arts Fair Head to the coast for some holiday shopping that boasts unique and handmade fine art, crafts, jewelry, gourmet treats, holiday knick-knacks and more. Dec. 2–3. Muir Beach Community Center, 19 Seacape Dr., Muir Beach. Saturday, 10am–5pm; Sunday, 10am–4pm. Free admission. muirbeachartsfair.com.

Holiday Crafterino Ninth annual art and craft extravaganza features a curated collection of 64 vendors, food trucks and loads of cheer. Proceeds from sales and a raffle support the Committee on the Shelterless. Nov. 12. Petaluma Veteran’s Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S, Petaluma. 11am-4pm. $1 admission. holidaycrafterino.com.

Handmade Holiday Crafts Fair Festive annual event features 80 local artists selling their quality crafts and gifts, holiday goodies, entertainment, a prize drawing and trolley rides to the Luther Burbank Home & Gardens Holiday Open House. Dec. 2–3, Finley Community Center, 2060 West College Ave., Santa Rosa. Saturday, 9am–5pm; Sunday, 10am–4pm. $3; 12 and under are free. 707.543.3737.

Freya Lodge Holiday Arts & Craft Fair The Norwegian cultural center hosts this classic fair. Enjoy a variety of high-quality handmade items made by Sonoma County artists. There will also be Scandinavian baked goods, Norwegian waffles, coffee and light lunch available to purchase, and a cozy holiday atmosphere. Proceeds from food sales go to children’s charities. Dec. 9, Freya Lodge Sons of Norway Hall, 617 W. Ninth St., Santa Rosa. 9am–3pm. 707.579.1080.

Petaluma Arts Association Holiday Arts & Crafts Show Local artists and artisans show off their handmade wares at an art and crafts show perfect for gift-giving, benefiting Mentor Me. Dec. 9–10. Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. 10am–4pm. petalumaarts.org.

Goddess Crafts Faire Women’s art, music, dance and handmade gifts by local and regional women are all part of this 23rd annual community holiday fair. Dec. 9–10, Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris St., Sebastopol. 11am–7pm. $5–$13 suggested donation, kids free. goddesscraftsfaire.com.

PERFORMANCE

Marin Oratorio Boyd Jarrell directs the College of Marin choir’s performance of Franz Josef Haydn’s “The Seasons.” Dec. 16, 7:30pm, Dec. 17, 3pm. James Dunn Theatre, College of Marin, 835 College Ave., Kentfield. $20/general, $15/senior/student. marinoratorio.org.



First Presbyterian Church of San Anselmo Chancel Choir Daniel Canosa conducts a performance of Mozart’s “Mass in C Major” (Sparrow Mass) with orchestra. Dec. 10. First Presbyterian Church, 72 Kensington Rd., San Anselmo. 10am. Free. togetherweserve.org.



West Marin Choir Winter Music Festival Features folk legend Ramblin’ Jack Elliott along with the new Point Reyes Children’s Choir and a winter singalong. Dec. 10. Dance Palace, 503 B St., Point Reyes Station. 4pm to 6pm. westmarinchoir.org.

Marin Symphony’s Holiday Concerts Spend the most wonderful time of the year with the acclaimed symphony orchestra, who present several concert throughout the season. First, the chamber chorus shares the spotlight with Marin Girls Chorus for a traditional candlelight concert on Dec. 2–3, at Church of Saint Raphael, 1104 Fifth Ave., San Rafael. Saturday, 7:30pm; Sunday, 4pm. $20-$32. Next, the symphony presents its annual Holiday Pops concert, led by musical director Alasdair Neale and featuring beloved classics and contemporary musical treats on Dec. 12, at the Marin Center Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium, 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael. 7pm. $20-$43. 415.479.8100.

The Christmas Jug Band Annual appearance from the longstanding group of friendly Marin musicians brings a bluesy rock aesthetic to Christmas classics for two skewered nights of folksy scuffle swing, with family night offering discounts to the young and old on Monday, Dec. 18, and an all-ages jam with several special guests on Tuesday, Dec. 19, Sweetwater Music Hall, 19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley. $17–$27. 415.388.1100.

Kitka: Wintersongs The Oakland-based women’s vocal ensemble channels Eastern European melodies with traditional vocal styling. Kitka performs a program of critically acclaimed, winter-inspired music ranging from Slavic folk carols to Eastern Orthodox choral works. Dec. 9, the Kanbar Center for the Performing Arts, Osher Marin JCC, 200 N. San Pedro Rd., San Rafael. 8pm. $10–$35. 415.444.8000.

Stapleton Theatre Company The Theatre Arts division of the Stapleton School of the Performing Arts presents “A Christmas Carol: The Broadway Musical,” an adaptation of the Charles Dickens tale. Dec. 14-17. The Playhouse, 27 Kensington Rd., San Anselmo. Dec. 14-15, 7:30pm, Dec. 16-17, 2pm. $22/general, $16/students and seniors. stapletonschool.org. (See Stapleton Ballet under the Marin Center listing.)

Throckmorton Theatre Michelle Schmitt’s 9th Annual Holiday Concert, Dec. 7. 8pm. $25-$100. Jazzin’ Up Joys of the Season with Deborah Winters and the Peter Welker All Star Band, Dec. 8. 8pm. $25–$40. Second Annual Jingle Balls! with Sarah from Alice 97.3 and Tommy Igoe, Dec. 15. 8pm. Narada Michael Walden Foundation’s 21st Annual Holiday Jam, Dec. 16. 8pm. $100-$175. Snow White: A Holiday Panto directed by Nicole Helfer, Dec. 22–30. Thursdays and Fridays, 7pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 2pm. $15-$35. 142 Throckmorton Ave., Mill Valley. 415.383.9600.

Ross Valley Players Hijinks and holidays come together in the Christmas-time whodunit, “The Game’s Afoot, or: Holmes for the Holidays.” Written by acclaimed playwright Ken Ludwig and directed by award-winner Christian Haines, this intriguing comedy finds a

beloved Broadway star, known for portraying Sherlock Holmes on stage, flung into a real-life mystery. Nov. 16–Dec. 10. Marin Art & Garden Center, 30 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Ross. $15-$27, $12-$22 on Thursdays. 415.456.9555.

Marin Center Just Dance Academy Winter Performance. Nov. 19. 2pm. Adults, $27; seniors and kids $22. Stapleton Ballet: Nutcracker. Dec. 2–3. 1pm and 5pm both days. $38; $26, seniors and youth. Performing Arts Academy of Marin Holiday Spectacular. Dec. 2–3. Saturday, 7pm; Sunday, 2pm. $20. Mayflower Chorus Holiday Concert. Dec. 8–9. Friday, 8pm; Saturday, 2:30pm and 7:30pm. $20; seniors (60 and over) and students, 13–18 are $15; Children 12 and under are $5. Marin Ballet Nutcracker. Dec. 9–10. 1pm and 5pm. $44; seniors and youth are $28; Candy Cane Party following each 1pm performance is $10. Donna De Lory: An Evening of Sacred Song and Devotional Pop Music. Dec. 10. 7pm. $28-$39. Marin Symphony Holiday Pops. Dec. 12. 7pm. $45-$85; youth is $20. Marin Dance Theatre: “Sophie and the Enchanted Toyshop.” Dec. 16. 1pm and 5:30pm. $40, adults; students and seniors are $32; Teddy Bear Tea Party, $10. Brian Copeland’s Jewelry Box. Dec. 17. 7pm. $50. Singers Marin 30th anniversary performance of ‘Tis the Season . . . Peace on Earth’ with Lockwood Barr. Dec. 17. 4pm. $25–$40. 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael. 415.473.6800.

Sonoma County Philharmonic Music director Norman Gamboa and the local philharmonic present a program titled “Fanfare,” featuring violinist Pam Otsuka and viola player Robby Moales. Pre-concert talks will illuminate the various selections presented in concert and proceeds will support fire relief efforts. Nov. 18–19. SRHS Performing Arts Auditorium, 1235 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Saturday, 7:30pm; Sunday, 2pm. $15, student are free. socophil.org.

6th Street Playhouse Two classic holiday tales make their way to the stages at the Railroad Square theater house. In the main GK Hardt Theatre, “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” dazzles with a beloved songbook score and toe-tapping dance routines. In the smaller Studio Theatre, “Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge” puts a new spin on the classic Christmas Carol with Bob Cratchit’s wife taking center stage. Dec. 1–23. 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. $10–$38. 707.523.3544.

Le Cirque de Boheme Annual winter circus wonderland is based on the wondrous French tradition. This year, a brand-new original production, “Freedom,” tells enchanting tales with an amazing cast of performers who achieve world-class heights. Nov. 24–Dec. 17. Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Dr., Sonoma. Days and times vary. $30–$55; kids under 15 are $22. cirquedeboheme.com.

Sonoma Arts Live “A Christmas Carol” meets “Noises Off” in the hilarious holiday affair, “Inspecting Carol,” coming to Sonoma this season. Set in the ’90s, the story follows a small theater company struggling to survive and facing inspection while trying to get through a production of the Dickens’ classic. Nov. 29–Dec. 10, at Andrews Hall in Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Wednesdays through Fridays, 7:30pm; Sundays, 2pm. $22-$26, $37 VIP (includes dessert and wine). sonomaartslive.org.

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, Nov. 29. 7:30pm. $59-$75. Transcendence Theatre’s Broadway Holiday Spectacular Dec. 1–3. Friday, 7:30pm, Saturday and Sunday, 2pm and 7:30pm. $39–$139. Left Edge Theatre presents “The Santaland Diaries,” Dec. 1–17. Fridays and Saturdays, 8pm; Sundays, 5pm. $25-$40. Tony Bennett, Dec. 5. 7:30pm. $89-$149. Posada Navideña. Dec. 8. 7pm. $5-$10. Kids 2 and under are $2. Symphony Pops: A Holly Jolly Pops. Dec. 10. 3pm. $37–$80. Under The Streetlamp: Hip to the Holidays, Dec. 14. 7:30pm. $39-$59. Roustabout’s Apprentice Program: White Christmas. Dec. 15–17. Friday, 7:30pm; Saturday, 3pm and 7:30pm; Sunday, 3pm. $16-$26. Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker. Dec. 18. 7pm. $34–$74. 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. 707.546.3600.

Green Music Center Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale presents Handel’s Messiah, Dec. 10. 3pm. $50 and up. 30th Anniversary of Windham Hill’s Winter Solstice, Dec. 15. 7:30pm. $25 and up. Cherish the Ladies’ Celtic Christmas, Dec. 16. 7:30pm. $25 and up. Sonoma Bach Presents Early Music Christmas: Windows to the Soul, Dec. 16. 8pm. $25. Dave Koz 20th Anniversary Christmas Concert with David Benoit, Rick Braun and Peter White, Dec. 17. 7pm. $50 and up. 1801 E Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. 866.955.6040.

Blue Note Napa Willie K: A Special Holiday Performance, Dec. 1–2. 7:30pm and 9:30pm. $25-$35. Royal Jelly Jive’s Christmas Special, Dec. 9. 7:30pm and 9:30pm. $15-$30. Kellie Fuller, Sandy Riccardi & Mike Greensill’s Cool Yule Christmas Show, Dec. 14. 7:30pm and 9:30pm. $10-$35. Jessy J: A Special Christmas Performance, Dec. 15–16. 7:30pm and 9:30pm. $15-$35. VOENA: Voices of the Season presents “Wonderland” in the JaM Cellars Ballroom, Dec. 16. 7pm. $30. 1030 Main St., Napa. 603.1258.

An Irish Christmas An exciting celebration of holiday joy, laughter and life returns to the North Bay with the talented dancers of the internationally acclaimed Kerry Dance Troupe performing traditional Irish dances that incorporate folk theatrical arts and music from Christmas classics like “Silent Night” and “Little Drummer Boy.” Nov. 30. Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. 8pm. $35-$55. 707.259.0123.

Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater Yountville Holiday Movie Series, with “Polar Express” on Nov. 19, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Dec. 1 and “Elf” on Dec. 8. 7pm. $5-$40 (Nov. 19 is Free). VOENA: Voices of the Season presents “Wonderland” Dec. 9. 7pm. $25. Holidays in Buenos Aires with Michael Guttman and JP Jofre, Dec. 10. 3pm. $30-$55. Napa Regional Dance Company’s 17th annual production of “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 16–17. Saturday, 2pm and 7pm; Sunday, 2pm. $35-$45. 100 California Dr., Yountville. 707.944.9900.

Chris Isaak Holiday Tour Known as one of the best live performers of our time, the contemporary crooner brings the spectacle of the holidays to his rock show and performs both his best hits and seasonal classics including “Blue Christmas” and “Hey Santa!” Dec. 7. Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. 8pm. $75-$115. 707.259.0123.

Holiday Choral Concert Join the Silver Singers for a festive concert that includes performances by choral groups from Rohnert Park and Windsor senior centers. Dec. 7. Bennett Valley Senior Center, 704 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. 11am. Free. 707.545.8608.

ArtQuest Dance Company Winter Performance The talented students of Santa Rosa High School’s award-winning ArtQuest program communicate the spirit of the holidays through movement. Dec. 8–9. SRHS Performing Arts Auditorium, 1235 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 7pm. $5–$15. srhsdance.org.

Reader’s Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” The classic story will be told with an emphasis on the dramatic art of storytelling. Dec. 14. Person Senior Wing at Finley Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. 3pm. Free, space is limited. RSVP recommended. 707.543.3745.

A Chanticleer Christmas Holiday favorite from the vocal orchestra tells the Christmas story in Gregorian chant, Renaissance polyphony, traditional carols and a medley of spirituals. Dec. 11, St. Vincent’s Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma. 6pm and 8:30pm. $35–$75. chanticleer.org.