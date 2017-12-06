Food & Drink: Happy Holidays

How to get in the spirit this season

With the holidays officially upon us, here are some tasty ways to celebrate the season.

Cavallo Point, which has the most beautiful cooking school in the Bay Area, is offering a Holiday Gifts: Candies & Truffles class on Thursday, December 7 from 6:30-9:30pm. Learn recipes for sweet treats, and take some home for gifts; $85 per person; cavallopoint.com.

Connect with your inner DIY self at Fairfax Backyard Farmer. Part workshop, part retail store, the inviting business offers a roster of classes that includes everything from beer-making to mushroom-foraging. Two classes in December include how to make homemade sourdough and how to make cheese; fairfaxbackyardfarmer.com.

Now in its 11th year, the inspiring Sausalito Gingerbread House Competition & Tour is underway and houses will be on display for the month of December. It’s a good way to get people shopping in Sausalito, but in my mind, Caledonia Street, with its stellar restaurants and the best neighborhood market in Marin (Driver’s), is well worth visiting; sausalitogingerbread.com.

The annual Bolinas Winter Faire at the Bolinas Community Center, Dec. 8-10, offers eggnog, hot apple cider, food and plenty of handmade crafts, jewelry and art from West Marin artists; bocenter.org.

Here are three options that will give friends and family a true taste of Marin: A trek out to Marshall for oysters is always a good idea, but a meal at beautiful Nick’s Cove, right on the water, takes the experience up a few notches (nickscove.com); Bar Bocce in Sausalito serves up tasty sourdough pizzas, beer and wine, and features bocce ball courts—all just a stone’s throw from the bay (barbocce.com); For the best Mediterranean food in Marin, hearty Insalata’s in San Anselmo tops the list (insalatas.com).