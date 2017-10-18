Food & Drink: Fire Relief

With the outpouring of food, clothes and monetary donations from around the Bay Area, our wine country neighbors are feeling the love after the recent fires. But with so much still ahead, it’s been recommended (by the authorities) that those who give “pace themselves,” as this tragedy is far from over. Below are a few options right here in Marin that can help. And looking ahead, when our neighbors begin to rebuild, perhaps the best thing to do is to visit wine country with our friends and families. With the holidays almost upon us, let’s be sure to support our neighbors by including food and wine produced in Sonoma and Napa counties on our tables this season.

Nugget Markets in Tiburon, Corte Madera and Novato have launched a matching-fund drive at their check stands—they will match up to $10,000 for a donation to the American Red Cross; nuggetmarket.com.

Join the folks at Open Secret Bookstore/Key Teahouse for North Bay Resiliency: A Fire Benefit Show & Silent Auction on Wednesday, October 18 from 7pm-10pm. The stage will be open to community members who want to express themselves around the themes of fire, loss and resiliency. Donations between $15-$45 are requested and will be given to fire and rescue organizations in the North Bay; keyteahouse.com.

Displaced folks are invited to camp at Slide Ranch’s meadow that overlooks the ocean. They can host up to 20 families, and will provide tents (families can also bring their own), and they are also accepting a limited number of farm animals including sheep, goats, cows and chickens. Contact them in advance to check on availability; slideranch.org.

The Lark Theater in Larkspur invites all fire evacuees and their Marin host families to come to the Lark for free movies (any movie on the schedule) and popcorn through Sunday, Oct. 22; larktheater.net.

At Mill Valley’s Piazza D’Angelo, 5 percent of sales from Oct. 16-19 will be donated to the American Red Cross in support of “vendors, friends and neighbors” affected by the fires; piazzadangelo.com.