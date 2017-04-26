Upfront: Total Disaster

One hundred days into this experiment and the vile campaign is now subsumed by the history of cable-internet immediacy, and erased at the next presidential Mother of All Bombast moment. “They’re still talkin’ about my taxes,

whuuuh?”

The good news is that tomorrow is another day to resist, refuse, write, rock out, write a letter, roll a number, call a loved one, march in the street, prepare the bunker, pick some basil or get ready for court.