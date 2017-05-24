This Week in the Pacific Sun
This week in the Pacific Sun, our cover story, ‘Season of Fun,’ is our 2017 Hot Summer Guide. It contains North Bay events from now until September, so start marking up your calendar! On top of that, we’ve got a roundup of summer food happenings, an interview with Ali Afshar on the film ‘American Wrestler: The Wizard,’ a review of Mountain Play’s ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ a piece on multi-instrumentalist David Lindley and a review of ‘Long Strange Trip,’ a film about the Grateful Dead, showing for one night only at the Rafael. All that and more on stands and online today!