Hero & Zero: You’re Forgiven & Crimes Against Seniors

Hero: Do you hang your head in shame every time you pass a library? How long overdue is that book sitting on your nightstand? Well, Marinites, you’ll soon stand proud again, because the 10 branches of the Marin County Free Library (MCFL) are forgiving your late fees. Director Sara Jones said that her staff hopes to retrieve some long-lost materials that are no longer being published, and they’d like to welcome back patrons who may have been gone for a long time. Simply return that book to its rightful shelf during the amnesty program that runs from now through January 31 and you’ll have a clean slate. The MCFL system includes the Bolinas, Civic Center, Corte Madera, Fairfax, Inverness, Marin City, Novato, Point Reyes, South Novato and Stinson Beach libraries.

Zero: What is up with crimes committed against the elderly in our lovely county? Last week, a 92-year-old woman, shopping at Safeway on Diablo Ave. in Novato, had her purse in the child’s seat of her cart when a depraved man swooped in, grabbed her bag and fled. (He was soon apprehended after the County of Marin Probation Department identified him from a photo.) You may remember that two weeks ago, we shared the sordid story of a mature gentleman who was convinced that he’d won a million dollars from a scammer, and a couple of months ago, we reported that a trio of women snatched a purse from yet another 92-year-old woman. It’s perverse to prey upon our seniors. Go find someone your own age to pick on.