Hero & Zero: Fire Relief & A Senior Swindle

Hero: We can’t stop praising our heroic firefighters. Last month, they delivered around 900 donated bikes to families affected by the North Bay wildfires. With financial support from a grant, firefighters from the Marin County Fire Department, Mill Valley Fire Department and Southern Marin Fire Protection District are at it again, this time giving out 210 new bicycles. “Even though the fires are out, the fire service family is not done supporting the relief efforts,” said Battalion Chief Bret McTigue of Marin County Fire. You can help by dropping off a bike at any Marin County, Mill Valley or Southern Marin Fire station. To donate dollars, visit:gofundme.com/raise-funds/CAfirerelief. The fundraiser is off to a great start with a $5,000 matching pledge from Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in Novato.

Zero: An elderly gentleman entered the UPS Store in Sausalito and asked for his package. The clerk found none addressed to him. Ditto for an envelope. The man called someone on his mobile phone, which was on speaker, allowing everyone in the store to overhear the conversation between our fellow and an impatient-sounding man with a foreign accent. The item sent to the store was an email, which would prove that the man had won $1 million from Publishers Clearing House. The clerk and other customers reviewed the email and explained to him that it was a scam. “I play that game though,” he said, sounding uncertain. They advised him not to send money to claim the fake prize. Swindlers targeting seniors almost deserve waterboarding.