Hero & Zero: The Best Service & A Hit-And-Run

Hero: Alice Lucas was having a difficult day. The lifelong Marin resident needed help to transfer her husband’s ashes into the urns that she had purchased online. Brian Hood, funeral director at Monte’s Chapel of the Hills in San Anselmo came to her rescue. After he filled the urns, he carried them out to Alice’s car and noticed that she had a flat tire. She phoned AAA and he went back to his office. When he came out later to check on her, he was surprised that she was still on hold. Though he was wearing a white shirt, nice slacks and dress shoes, he rolled up his sleeves and changed the tire. Alice said that Monte’s Chapel of the Hills and Brian Hood provided the best service she’s ever received.

Zero: A pickup truck struck and seriously injured four bicyclists on Point Reyes-Petaluma Road in West Marin last Saturday afternoon, and the driver fled the scene. Worse yet, witnesses stated that it was no accident. It appeared that the blue Dodge Ram pickup approached the cyclists, who were participating in a charity cycling event, and intentionally swerved to the right to hit them. A motorcyclist traveling in the opposite direction caught the entire incident on a GoPro camera mounted on his helmet. Police quickly shared screen shots of the truck with the public and soon the suspect was identified as Aaron Paff, 21, of Novato. Paff was arrested shortly before midnight and charged with a felony hit-and-run causing injury. The truck was found with damage to the right side.