Best of Marin 2017: Voting time!
There are countless things to love about Marin County—from its
thriving art, theater, film and music events, to its food scene, to its
natural beauty. Our way to honor all of that is to ask you, our dear
readers, what it is that makes Marin special. Your answers from our
annual Best of Marin readers’ poll determine winners in categories that include
Arts & Culture, Fitness & Recreation, Food & Drink, Home Improvement, Family
and Everyday. Our Best of Marin issue becomes a guide that you can hold onto
throughout the year to refer to whenever you’re looking for “the best” of anything.
This year, we’ve added two new sections—Beauty, Health & Wellness and Romance,
along with some fun new categories (see below for a full list). We look forward to tallying your votes, and
we’re excited to unveil the winners in our Best of Marin 2017 issue, publishing on
April 26. Happy voting!
A few online voting rules:
» Complete at least 20 votes of the ballot or it won’t be counted
» Include your name and a daytime phone number
» Ballots are confidential, but you may be called to confirm your vote
» Only one entry per person is permitted
» Pacific Sun staff members, contributors, advertisers and their
families may vote
» Deadline for online ballots is February 28 at 5pm
BEST OF MARIN 2017 CATEGORIES:
Arts & Culture
Best Art Festival
Best Art Gallery
Best Author
Best Ballet Company
Best Band
Best Charity Event
Best Curator
Best Dance Studio
Best Festival
Best Film Festival
Best Filmmaker
Best Media Personality: TV, Radio, Print
Best Movie Theater
Best Museum
Best Music Festival
Best Music Venue
Best Outdoor Art Event
Best Outdoor Music Festival
Best Outdoor Music Venue
Best Performing Artist
Best Performing Arts Center
Best Performing Dance Company
Best Place to Dance
Best Production
Best Theater Company
Best Visual Artist
Fitness & Recreation
Best Beach
Best Bike Route/Trail
Best Bike Shop
Best Cycling Event
Best Gym
Best Health Club
Best Hiking Trail
Best Martial Arts School
Best Outdoor Adventure Tour
Best Park/Open Space
Best Personal Trainer
Best Pilates Studio
Best Skate Shop
Best Snow Sports Shop
Best Surf Shop
Best Tennis Club
Best Yoga Studio
Food & Drink
Best Bakery/Cafe
Best Bar
Best Bartender
Best BBQ
Best Beach Restaurant
Best Breakfast
Best Brew Pub
Best Brunch
Best Burger
Best Burrito
Best Business Lunch
Best Butcher Shop
Best Cafe/Coffeehouse
Best Caterer
Best Cheese Shop
Best Chef
Best Chinese
Best Chocolatier
Best Cider
Best Cocktails
Best Craft Brew Event
Best CSA (Community Supported Agriculture)
Best Deli
Best Diner
Best Dining after 10pm
Best Dive Bar
Best Farmers’ Market (specify location)
Best Food Truck
Best French
Best Frozen Yogurt
Best Happy Hour
Best Ice Cream
Best Indian (must specify town & complete biz name)
Best Italian
Best Japanese/Sushi
Best Latin American
Best Mediterranean (must specify town & complete biz name)
Best Mexican (must specify town & complete biz name)
Best Micro-brew
Best Natural/Sustainable Restaurant
Best New Restaurant (opened in 2016)
Best New Winery (less than one year)
Best Outdoor Dining
Best Pizza
Best Place for Oysters
Best Restuarant
Best Restaurant with a View
Best Sandwich Shop
Best Seafood
Best Server (specify restaurant)
Best Sommelier
Best Sports Bar
Best Spot to Dine Solo
Best Thai (must specify town & complete biz name)
Best Vegetarian
Best Vietnamese
Best Waterfront Restaurant
Best Wine
Best Wine Bar
Best Wine List
Best Winery Event
Best Winetasting Room
Family
Best Animal Adoption Center
Best Animal Hospital
Best Baby Gift Store
Best Child Care Center
Best Child-Friendly Restaurant
Best Children’s Camp
Best Children’s Clothing Store
Best Children’s Consignment Store
Best Children’s Educational Center
Best Children’s Indoor Sports Center
Best Children’s Museum
Best College
Best Dog Obedience School
Best Dog Park
Best Hobby Shop
Best Kennel
Best Pet Boutique
Best Pet Day Care
Best Pet/Feed Store
Best Pet Groomer
Best Place for a Children’s Party
Best Preschool
Best Private School (K-12)
Best Public School (K-12)
Best Toy Store
Best Veterinary Services
Home Improvement
Best Appliance Repair
Best Architect
Best Carpet Cleaning
Best Carpeting/Flooring
Best Cleaning Service
Best Computer Repair Service
Best Contractor (commercial)
Best Contractor (residential)
Best Deck & Fencing
Best Electrician
Best Hauling
Best Home Furnishings
Best Home Improvement Store
Best Home Organizer
Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeler
Best Landscape Design Company
Best Locksmith
Best Moving & Storage
Best Nursery/Garden Center
Best Paint Supplier
Best Painting Contractor
Best Plumber
Best Real Estate Brokerage
Best Roofer
Best Self-Storage
Best Solar Supplier
Best Tree Service
Best Window Cleaners
Romance
Best Boutique Hotel
Best Couples Counseling
Best Erotica Store
Best Lingerie Shop
Best Place for Singles to Meet
Best Romantic Dinner
Best Sex Therapist
Best Staycation
Best Wedding Event Planner
Best Wedding Reception Venue
Beauty, Health & Wellness
Best Acupuncturist
Best Allergist
Best Beauty Supply Store
Best Chiropractor
Best Dentist
Best Dermatologist
Best Ear, Nose & Throat Physician
Best Endodontist
Best ER Doctor
Best Esthetic Dentist
Best Esthetician
Best Eyelash Extentions and/or Brow Enhancements
Best Facial
Best Family Practitioner
Best Full-Service Beauty Salon
Best General Practice Physician
Best Hair Salon
Best Heart Surgeon
Best Holistic Health Center
Best Holistic Herbal Shop
Best Holistic Practitioner
Best Hospital⁄Health Care Clinic
Best Internal Medicine Physician
Best Laser Surgery Center
Best Lasik Eye Surgery
Best Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW)
Best Marriage and Family Therapist (MFT)
Best Massage Services
Best Midwife
Best Nail Services
Best OB⁄GYN
Best Oncologist
Best Ophthalmologist
Best Oral Surgeon
Best Orthodontist
Best Orthopedic Surgeon
Best Pediatrician
Best Pharmacy
Best Physical Therapist
Best Plastic Surgeon
Best Podiatrist
Best Psychiatrist
Best Psychologist
Best Retreat Center
Best Spa
Best Spray Tan
Best Urgent Care Center
Best Urologist
Best Waxing Studio
Everyday
Best Antique Shop
Best Art Supply Store
Best Auto Body Repair
Best Auto Dealer (new)
Best Auto Dealer (used)
Best Auto Detailing
Best Auto Repair
Best Barber
Best Body Art Place (tattoo, piercing, etc.)
Best Bookstore (new)
Best Bookstore (used)
Best Business Bank
Best Camera/Photography Store
Best Car Audio
Best Chamber of Commerce
Best Clothing Store–Men’s
Best Clothing Store–Women’s
Best Consignment Store
Best Consumer Bank
Best Costume/Festival Apparel Shop
Best Credit Union
Best Culinary Store
Best Digital Creative Services
Best Eco-Conscious Business
Best Ethnic Market
Best Event Production Services Company
Best Fashion Jewelry Store
Best Fine Jewelry Store
Best Florist
Best Framing Shop
Best Furniture/Home Furnshings
Best Gift Shop
Best Grocery Store
Best Home Audio
Best Hotel/Resort
Best Hydroponic Supply Store
Best Judge
Best Law Firm
Best Lawyer
Best Local Food Product
Best Locally Made Retail Product
Best Motorcycle/Scooter Shop
Best Musical Instruments Store
Best Natural Foods Store
Best New Retail Business (opened in 2016)
Best Nonprofit
Best Optical Store
Best Phone Repair
Best Pipe Shop
Best Psychic
Best Record/CD Store
Best Recycling Center
Best Senior Living Facility
Best Senior Services
Best Shoe Store
Best Tire Shop
Best Tow Service
Best Town Other Than Your Own
Best Transportation (Taxi/Limo)
Best Travel Agency
Best Vape Shop
Best Vintage Clothing Store