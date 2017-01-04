Best of Marin 2017: Voting time!

There are countless things to love about Marin County—from its

thriving art, theater, film and music events, to its food scene, to its

natural beauty. Our way to honor all of that is to ask you, our dear

readers, what it is that makes Marin special. Your answers from our

annual Best of Marin readers’ poll determine winners in categories that include

Arts & Culture, Fitness & Recreation, Food & Drink, Home Improvement, Family

and Everyday. Our Best of Marin issue becomes a guide that you can hold onto

throughout the year to refer to whenever you’re looking for “the best” of anything.

This year, we’ve added two new sections—Beauty, Health & Wellness and Romance,

along with some fun new categories (see below for a full list). We look forward to tallying your votes, and

we’re excited to unveil the winners in our Best of Marin 2017 issue, publishing on

April 26. Happy voting!

A few online voting rules:

» Complete at least 20 votes of the ballot or it won’t be counted

» Include your name and a daytime phone number

» Ballots are confidential, but you may be called to confirm your vote

» Only one entry per person is permitted

» Pacific Sun staff members, contributors, advertisers and their

families may vote

» Deadline for online ballots is February 28 at 5pm

BEST OF MARIN 2017 CATEGORIES:

Arts & Culture

Best Art Festival

Best Art Gallery

Best Author

Best Ballet Company

Best Band

Best Charity Event

Best Curator

Best Dance Studio

Best Festival

Best Film Festival

Best Filmmaker

Best Media Personality: TV, Radio, Print

Best Movie Theater

Best Museum

Best Music Festival

Best Music Venue

Best Outdoor Art Event

Best Outdoor Music Festival

Best Outdoor Music Venue

Best Performing Artist

Best Performing Arts Center

Best Performing Dance Company

Best Place to Dance

Best Production

Best Theater Company

Best Visual Artist

Fitness & Recreation

Best Beach

Best Bike Route/Trail

Best Bike Shop

Best Cycling Event

Best Gym

Best Health Club

Best Hiking Trail

Best Martial Arts School

Best Outdoor Adventure Tour

Best Park/Open Space

Best Personal Trainer

Best Pilates Studio

Best Skate Shop

Best Snow Sports Shop

Best Surf Shop

Best Tennis Club

Best Yoga Studio

Food & Drink

Best Bakery/Cafe

Best Bar

Best Bartender

Best BBQ

Best Beach Restaurant

Best Breakfast

Best Brew Pub

Best Brunch

Best Burger

Best Burrito

Best Business Lunch

Best Butcher Shop

Best Cafe/Coffeehouse

Best Caterer

Best Cheese Shop

Best Chef

Best Chinese

Best Chocolatier

Best Cider

Best Cocktails

Best Craft Brew Event

Best CSA (Community Supported Agriculture)

Best Deli

Best Diner

Best Dining after 10pm

Best Dive Bar

Best Farmers’ Market (specify location)

Best Food Truck

Best French

Best Frozen Yogurt

Best Happy Hour

Best Ice Cream

Best Indian (must specify town & complete biz name)

Best Italian

Best Japanese/Sushi

Best Latin American

Best Mediterranean (must specify town & complete biz name)

Best Mexican (must specify town & complete biz name)

Best Micro-brew

Best Natural/Sustainable Restaurant

Best New Restaurant (opened in 2016)

Best New Winery (less than one year)

Best Outdoor Dining

Best Pizza

Best Place for Oysters

Best Restuarant

Best Restaurant with a View

Best Sandwich Shop

Best Seafood

Best Server (specify restaurant)

Best Sommelier

Best Sports Bar

Best Spot to Dine Solo

Best Thai (must specify town & complete biz name)

Best Vegetarian

Best Vietnamese

Best Waterfront Restaurant

Best Wine

Best Wine Bar

Best Wine List

Best Winery Event

Best Winetasting Room

Family

Best Animal Adoption Center

Best Animal Hospital

Best Baby Gift Store

Best Child Care Center

Best Child-Friendly Restaurant

Best Children’s Camp

Best Children’s Clothing Store

Best Children’s Consignment Store

Best Children’s Educational Center

Best Children’s Indoor Sports Center

Best Children’s Museum

Best College

Best Dog Obedience School

Best Dog Park

Best Hobby Shop

Best Kennel

Best Pet Boutique

Best Pet Day Care

Best Pet/Feed Store

Best Pet Groomer

Best Place for a Children’s Party

Best Preschool

Best Private School (K-12)

Best Public School (K-12)

Best Toy Store

Best Veterinary Services

Home Improvement

Best Appliance Repair

Best Architect

Best Carpet Cleaning

Best Carpeting/Flooring

Best Cleaning Service

Best Computer Repair Service

Best Contractor (commercial)

Best Contractor (residential)

Best Deck & Fencing

Best Electrician

Best Hauling

Best Home Furnishings

Best Home Improvement Store

Best Home Organizer

Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeler

Best Landscape Design Company

Best Locksmith

Best Moving & Storage

Best Nursery/Garden Center

Best Paint Supplier

Best Painting Contractor

Best Plumber

Best Real Estate Brokerage

Best Roofer

Best Self-Storage

Best Solar Supplier

Best Tree Service

Best Window Cleaners

Romance

Best Boutique Hotel

Best Couples Counseling

Best Erotica Store

Best Lingerie Shop

Best Place for Singles to Meet

Best Romantic Dinner

Best Sex Therapist

Best Staycation

Best Wedding Event Planner

Best Wedding Reception Venue

Beauty, Health & Wellness

Best Acupuncturist

Best Allergist

Best Beauty Supply Store

Best Chiropractor

Best Dentist

Best Dermatologist

Best Ear, Nose & Throat Physician

Best Endodontist

Best ER Doctor

Best Esthetic Dentist

Best Esthetician

Best Eyelash Extentions and/or Brow Enhancements

Best Facial

Best Family Practitioner

Best Full-Service Beauty Salon

Best General Practice Physician

Best Hair Salon

Best Heart Surgeon

Best Holistic Health Center

Best Holistic Herbal Shop

Best Holistic Practitioner

Best Hospital⁄Health Care Clinic

Best Internal Medicine Physician

Best Laser Surgery Center

Best Lasik Eye Surgery

Best Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW)

Best Marriage and Family Therapist (MFT)

Best Massage Services

Best Midwife

Best Nail Services

Best OB⁄GYN

Best Oncologist

Best Ophthalmologist

Best Oral Surgeon

Best Orthodontist

Best Orthopedic Surgeon

Best Pediatrician

Best Pharmacy

Best Physical Therapist

Best Plastic Surgeon

Best Podiatrist

Best Psychiatrist

Best Psychologist

Best Retreat Center

Best Spa

Best Spray Tan

Best Urgent Care Center

Best Urologist

Best Waxing Studio

Everyday

Best Antique Shop

Best Art Supply Store

Best Auto Body Repair

Best Auto Dealer (new)

Best Auto Dealer (used)

Best Auto Detailing

Best Auto Repair

Best Barber

Best Body Art Place (tattoo, piercing, etc.)

Best Bookstore (new)

Best Bookstore (used)

Best Business Bank

Best Camera/Photography Store

Best Car Audio

Best Chamber of Commerce

Best Clothing Store–Men’s

Best Clothing Store–Women’s

Best Consignment Store

Best Consumer Bank

Best Costume/Festival Apparel Shop

Best Credit Union

Best Culinary Store

Best Digital Creative Services

Best Eco-Conscious Business

Best Ethnic Market

Best Event Production Services Company

Best Fashion Jewelry Store

Best Fine Jewelry Store

Best Florist

Best Framing Shop

Best Furniture/Home Furnshings

Best Gift Shop

Best Grocery Store

Best Home Audio

Best Hotel/Resort

Best Hydroponic Supply Store

Best Judge

Best Law Firm

Best Lawyer

Best Local Food Product

Best Locally Made Retail Product

Best Motorcycle/Scooter Shop

Best Musical Instruments Store

Best Natural Foods Store

Best New Retail Business (opened in 2016)

Best Nonprofit

Best Optical Store

Best Phone Repair

Best Pipe Shop

Best Psychic

Best Record/CD Store

Best Recycling Center

Best Senior Living Facility

Best Senior Services

Best Shoe Store

Best Tire Shop

Best Tow Service

Best Town Other Than Your Own

Best Transportation (Taxi/Limo)

Best Travel Agency

Best Vape Shop

Best Vintage Clothing Store

