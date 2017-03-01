This Week in the Pacific Sun

This week in the Pacific Sun, our cover story, ‘Downstream,’ explores how aggressive logging is endangering Northern California rivers and residents. On top of that, we’ve got a piece on Dennis Rodoni’s recent talk at the Dance Palace in Point Reyes Station, an interview with Heather Wyatt, creator of Salt Point’s Moscow Mule, a story on the secrets of success for the 87-year-old Ross Valley Players, a piece on gospel folk band Birds of Chicago, and our annual kid’s camps guide. All that and more on stands and online today!

