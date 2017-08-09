This Week in the Pacific Sun
This week in the Pacific Sun, our cover story, ‘Truck Stop,’ profiles The Bodega, the North Bay’s hot new food truck that features locally sourced food. On top of that, we’ve got news on the sale of Bolinas’ Star Route Farms, a story on how to navigate squash season, an announcement of our NorBay award-winners, a review of Marin Shakespeare Company’s ‘The Three Musketeers’ and an interview with The Highway Poets, who perform this Thursday at the Marin Art & Garden Center. All that and more on stands and online today!