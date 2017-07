This week in the Pacific Sun, our cover story, ‘Eternity 2.0,’ explores a creepy plan by the Bay Area’s tech elite to extend life for the rich. On top of that, we’ve got a roundup of Marin wineries and winemakers, a review of ‘La Cage aux Folles’ at the San Francisco Playhouse and an interview with Ricardo Lemvo of the Afro-Cuban band Makina Loca. All that and more on stands and online today!

Related