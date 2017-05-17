This Week in the Pacific Sun
This week in the Pacific Sun, our cover story, ‘Model Partnership’ takes a look at how chef Michael Tusk and Fresh Run Farm’s Peter Martinelli are working together to redefine the notion of farm-to-table dining. On top of that, we’ve got a piece on an ICE sweep that has a San Rafael resident detained, a lineup of foodie events at the annual BottleRock fest, an interview with Marin Outdoor Adventure, a review of ‘Guards at the Taj’ and a piece on singer/songwriter Leslie Mendelson. All that and more on stands and online today!