This week in the Pacific Sun, our cover story, ‘Natural Remedy,’ highlights two holistic health destinations in Marin: Gathering Thyme and Alchemy. On top of that, we’ve got a piece on Sen. Bill Dodd’s new bill, a review of Más Masa in Fairfax, a 2017 theater outlook and an interview with Manik Khan of the Ali Akbar College of Music. All that and more on stands and online today!