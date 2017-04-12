This Week in the Pacific Sun
This week in the Pacific Sun, the cover story—’Into the Wild’—of our Resident Tourist Issue features Daniel Dietrich of Point Reyes Safaris. Never seen a bobcat in Point Reyes? Join one of Dietrich’s wildlife viewing and photography adventures! On top of that, we’ve got a piece on California’s road repair bill after the winter storms, a story on Box Trot Gifts, an interview with poet Prartho Sereno on the film ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife,’ a review of Ross Valley Players’ ‘Way Out West’ and a story on indie-folk band The Battlefield. All that and more on stands and online today!