Music: Universal Music

Kitaro takes to the stars in experimental concert experience

By Charlie Swanson

A founding figure in the new age musical movement, internationally acclaimed composer Kitaro masterfully merges traditional Japanese harmonics and modern electronics for a meditative listening experience that radiates inner peace.

“For me, peace comes from the creative process,” says the Japanese-born artist, who has called Sonoma County home for 10 years. This month, he unveils two very different musical projects: Performing the stunning visual concert “Kojiki and The Universe,” on Thursday, April 20, at the Marin Center in San Rafael, and releasing the new album in his ongoing series, Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Vol. 5, on Friday, April 21.

This week’s debut of “Kojiki and the Universe” won’t be the first time Kitaro’s music has been matched with visuals. But this will be Kitaro’s first foray into incorporating original visuals to complement his music, rather than the other way around.

“Kojiki and the Universe” immerses audiences in a visual journey to the stars, featuring time-lapse and real-time footage of distant galaxies and astronomical phenomenon provided by NASA and Kyoto University.

“Ever since I was child I have been very interested in space and the universe. I looked to the stars and wondered what was out there,” Kitaro says. “Now I have an opportunity to explore and work with space by creating sound waves through it.

“It brings me peace to know that my music is a source of enjoyment and relaxation for my fans,” he continues, “which I hope brings them peace.”

Kitaro, Thursday, April 20, Marin Center Showcase Theater, 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael; 8pm; $55–$75; $200 VIP; 415/473.6800.