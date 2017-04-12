Music: Solid Blend

Trio joins forces in The Battlefield

By Lily O’Brien

“I think sometimes the best art and the best music comes from inner conflict and turmoil,” says Matt Ducey, one of the three singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalists who comprise The Battlefield, a Los Angeles-based Americana, indie folk-rock, Fleetwood Mac-inspired band. The band will be performing at the Folkish Festival at the Marin Country Mart on Sunday, April 16.

Ducey grew up in San Anselmo, and at 9 years old began acting and singing in local school and community musicals and choirs. When he was a junior in high school, he was invited to become one of the founding members of ’Till Dawn, a teen a cappella group at the San Rafael nonprofit Youth in Arts.

After studying drama and music at San Francisco State University, Ducey moved to L.A. to give professional acting a shot, and also began performing and recording original music. In 2013, he met James Addison, a fellow struggling musician and actor, and crossed paths with Jenny Weaver, who was working on a debut album.

“It was perfect timing for all of us to connect,” Ducey says. “All of a sudden we were doing some really significant three-part harmonies—with such ease, and the blend was just really solid.”

The trio began performing together, and in 2015 released their first album, The Tipping Point, comprised of original songs. In 2016, the band toured from coast-to-coast. The show in Marin, which Ducey suspects will draw lots of friends and family, will feature drummer JJ Moser, along with multiple instruments—acoustic and electric guitar, banjo, mandolin harmonica and more.

“Continually things just get better and better,” Ducey says, “and cool opportunities are coming up.”

The Battlefield, Sunday, April 16, Folkish Festival, Marin Country Mart, 2257 Larkspur Landing Circle, Larkspur; 12:30pm; free; 415/461-5700; marincountrymart.com.