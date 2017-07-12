Hero & Zero: Whale Mania & Gas Thieves

By Nikki Silverstein

Hero: Whales are making a splash this summer. Whether watching a pod breach near the Golden Gate Bridge, spotting them feeding inside the Bay or viewing them off our coastline as they migrate north, Marinites are enjoying the increased activity of these magnificent animals. Experts attribute the large number of sightings to humpback whales coming close to the shoreline to feed on anchovies and krill. You can learn about getting involved in whale watching and citizen science at a fascinating presentation by the American Cetacean Society-San Francisco Bay Area (ACS-SF Bay), a vital nonprofit that protects whales and their habitats through public education, research grants and conservation action. Join the ACS-SF Bay at the Bay Model in Sausalito on Tuesday, July 25 at 7pm. For more info, visit acs-sfbay.org.

Zero: Novato police are asking for your help to find the zeros responsible for a gasoline theft at the Novato Unified School District bus yard last Wednesday at about 11:15pm. A custodian observed two thieves siphoning gas from underground storage tanks used to fill school buses. Although they skedaddled before police could nab them, the custodian snapped photos of a white Ford Econoline box van or similar vehicle. A California license plate reading 7BQK347 was on the rear of the van; however, police believe it may have been stolen. The driver is described as a bald Hispanic male, in his 30s, with a medium build, and the passenger is described as a white female, blonde and heavy-set. Please call the Novato police at 415/897-4361 with any info.