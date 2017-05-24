Hero & Zero: Texting Drivers & Trump’s Enforcement

By Nikki Silverstein

Hero: It’s scary to think that last month more than 500 motorists in San Rafael were caught using hand-held cell phones while driving. Thankfully, the fine officers at the San Rafael Police Department (SRPD) were out on the roads keeping us safe from these distracted drivers. During a month-long, high-visibility crackdown, the SRPD issued 502 citations to motorists who violated California’s distracted driving law, which states that it’s illegal to hold a cell phone to text, call or use an app while operating a motor vehicle. The offenders face fines starting at $162 and soaring higher for second violations. “Distracted driving kills too many people for us to ignore the facts and pretend it’s OK—it is never acceptable to text and drive,” says SRPD Lieutenant Roy Leon. Well done.

Zero: Hugo Mejia, of San Rafael, was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and now must brave deportation without a court hearing [see ‘Local Outrage,’ May 17, for more info]. An undocumented Mexican immigrant, Meija, 37, has lived in America for 17 years and is married with three children who were born here. He is gainfully employed and has no arrest record. Years ago, he was caught entering the U.S. and removed, but he later reentered. Under the draconian reinstatement of removal statute, Meija is on track to exile without due process. Too bad about his productive life in our country. Trump claims that his strengthened enforcement policy against illegal immigrants merely targets criminals. Try telling that to this law-abiding Marin county family that has been torn apart. Absolutely shameful, Trump.