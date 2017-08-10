Hero & Zero: A Running Champ & Scofflaws

By Nikki Silverstein

Hero: Jorge Maravilla, you done us proud by being the first person to cross the finish line of the 40th San Francisco Marathon. It took our Mill Valley resident, a native of El Salvador, just two hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds to run the 26.2 mile route, almost three minutes faster than the second-place runner. Not surprisingly, Maravilla’s passion runs over into his professional life—he’s the general manager of the San Francisco Running Company, with locations in Tam Junction and San Anselmo. We’re sending a marathon amount of good energy his way as he continues training to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Zero: Scofflaws snatched an 11-week-old puppy seeking her forever home, and in a separate incident, a bandit absconded with a motorized wheelchair belonging to a veteran. The pup, a spaniel-beagle mix named May, was brought to an adoption event at Terrapin Crossroads in San Rafael by the Milo Foundation, a nonprofit rescue. By day’s end, May had vanished. Thankfully, after media publicity, May was mysteriously returned to Milo. While this tragedy had a happy ending, a disabled veteran is still missing his motorized wheelchair. A despicable creature commandeered the wheelchair from the parking lot of the Galilee Harbor in Sausalito. Contact the Sausalito Police Department if you have information on this wicked crime.