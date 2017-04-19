Hero & Zero: A Rescued Pooch & A Drunk Driver

By Nikki Silverstein

Hero: Most feared that Yoda, a beautiful yellow Labrador retriever, had drowned after the boat he was on capsized in Tomales Bay on April 6. Two friends and two dogs had been on the boat during the tragic accident in which one man died. The other man and one of the dogs were rescued soon after the boat

overturned. That left only Yoda. Three days after the tragedy, Marin County firefighters involved in a training exercise noticed a yellow dog on a remote rocky shore north of Dillon Beach. The firefighters rescued the missing pooch and brought him to the Tomales Fire Station, where he was warmed by the fireplace and ate a hearty meal. Yoda, unharmed from his ordeal, was returned to his grateful family.

Zero: When you drink and drive, you’re stupid. Drink, drive and hit a car, you’re a menace. Drink, drive and just happen to run smack into a Marin County Sheriff patrol vehicle head-on, well, you’re a stupid menace in a big heap of trouble. Justin Satterfield, 34, of Mill Valley, hit the jackpot in the wee hours of the morning last Sunday when he allegedly crossed into the opposite lane while he attempted to round a curve on Shoreline Highway, which put him straight into the deputy’s path and caused the head-on collision. Fortunately, the deputy’s injuries were minor and Satterfield wasn’t hurt, not physically anyway; however, he was arrested and booked on suspicion of a felony DUI. Goodness gracious. Call Uber next time you drink.