Hero & Zero: Giving a Gift & Eliminating Trust

By Nikki Silverstein

Hero: Give the gift of life by joining the Southern Marin Fire Protection District for a blood drive with Blood Centers of the Pacific. Sign up now, because the first 30 confirmed donors receive a free reflective street address placard and a San Francisco Giants blood donor hero shirt, too. To qualify for the prizes, email Captain Cary Gloeckner at cgloeckner@smfd.org to schedule an appointment. Include your name, phone number, street address and preferred time to donate and he’ll get back to you within 48 hours. The blood drive takes place on Friday, May 12, from 3-7pm at the Southern Marin Fire Station 4 on 309 Poplar Street in Mill Valley.

Zero: Supervisor Kate Sears usually has nods of approval from us, but this time we’re aghast at her eight secret meetings with a small group of Strawberry residents, the last two of which included the developers of the Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary property. Come into the light, supervisor. Your explanation that “ … the focused study and input that must occur when there is a complex land use application that will shape a community for years to come simply can’t be achieved in a gymnasium filled with 300 people … ” is absurd. That scenario is the setting where such development issues should be hashed out. Why throw away transparence? Why didn’t you give advance notice of the eight “confidential” meetings and enlighten us about why you wouldn’t hold an open forum?