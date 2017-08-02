Hero & Zero: Firefighter Heroes

By Nikki Silverstein

Hero: Marin firefighters helped battle a 6,000-acre blaze in Butte County last month. Dubbed the Wall Fire, it completely destroyed 41 homes and damaged dozens of other buildings. In the aftermath, Chief Jason Weber of the Marin County Fire Department received an impassioned voicemail message. It brought tears to our eyes.

“Chief Weber, my name is Lois. I’m calling you from Oroville, California. And, I’m calling you to see if you can share with me the names, or the engine company, and an address to write to, of the men and women who [were] up here on Mount Ida during the Wall Fire. They were on my street and they defended and helped CAL FIRE… (choking up)… I’m sorry, I get emotional. Anyway, they saved the houses here on our street and we would really like to thank them. And, in particular, there’s one engine with the name Throckmorton that was on it and that was in my neighbor’s driveway and they literally fought that fire to the front door. So if there’s any way you could help me to give some gratitude to those people, we would really appreciate it. And, I know it would be a closure for the people here to be able to thank them. Sorry I [got] emotional already. Anyway, thank you so much for sending the troops up here. We needed them.”

