Hero & Zero: Bobcat rescuers & A Doritos thief

By Nikki Silverstein

Hero: Six weeks ago, a young, wild bobcat was hit by a car in Nicasio and a passerby found her unconscious in the road. The kind rescuer wrapped her up in a T-shirt and waited for help to arrive. The Marin Humane Society’s animal services took over from there and rushed the bobcat to WildCare in San Rafael, where she was diagnosed with head trauma, an injured eye and a broken foot. After medical treatment at WildCare and nearly six weeks of recuperation, the cat recovered from her significant injuries and was ready to return to Nicasio. On December 29, the healthy cat was released from her kennel and ran off into the nearby brush. Thanks to WildCare, a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed bobcat was home for the New Year.

Zero: We agree that a bag of Doritos tastes delicious, but we just don’t think it’s worth $75,000. Apparently, the Marin County court believes differently. That’s why a Kentfield man who allegedly stole a bag of chips was arrested and bail was set at the absurd amount of $75,000. The so-called theft occurred at the Shell station on Fourth Street when Peter Newcome, 66, allegedly refused to pay for his Doritos, had a skirmish with the attendant and fled. A few days later, on Christmas, Newcome was pulled over and arrested by the San Rafael police for his alleged criminal activity from the previous week. We hope that the District Attorney doesn’t place much value on a bag of chips and won’t press charges.