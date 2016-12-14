Hero & Zero: Bike donations & A missing route

By Nikki Silverstein

Hero: Firefighters from the Southern Marin Fire Protection District collected 200 bikes last year during their annual bicycle drive for needy kids in Marin. This year, they’ve received only 23. “If you have a new or used bicycle you would like to donate, we would appreciate it,” says firefighter James Moore. C’mon good folks of Marin, let’s help them remedy that 177 bike deficit. Check your garages for bikes that your kids outgrew and if you come up empty, take advantage of the holiday sales and buy a brand new bike helmet for a deserving child. Donations of gently used bikes and new helmets are accepted at three fire stations: 309 Poplar Street in Tam Valley; 308 Reed Boulevard in Strawberry; and 333 Johnson Street in Sausalito.

Zero: With terrible traffic in Marin, we’d all like to take the road less traveled. Caltrans gave us one at the entrance to Tam Valley. Well, kind of. They gave us a new sign anyway. Heading north on 101, a huge sign has appeared for Mill Valley Road at what used to be the Highway 1/Stinson Beach exit. We checked every street sign in the area and called on MapQuest, but we couldn’t find any such location. Because none exists. The proofreader was asleep on the job when Caltrans produced the new sign and no one caught it when they installed it either. Thanks for dashing our high hopes, Caltrans, because we actually need an alternate route there to relieve the congestion. Goodbye, Mill Valley Road.