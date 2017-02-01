Hero & Zero: An Optimistic Light & A Junk Food Trilogy

By Nikki Silverstein

Hero: Congressman Jared Huffman did us proud by boycotting Donald Trump’s inauguration. Rather than “sit passively and politely applaud,” as he stated on his Facebook page, he took to the streets of his district to “perform days of service and engagement.” On inauguration day, Huffman helped Habitat for Humanity build a home for a family in Novato, and in the evening joined an interfaith vigil in San Rafael to celebrate peace, religious freedom, social justice and community engagement. The following day, he addressed Marin Women’s Rally participants. “I felt it was more important to do something positive as a counterweight to all this darkness,” he told MSNBC. Great start, Representative Huffman. We’re counting on you to keep shining that optimistic light in Trump’s face.

Zero: Junk food addicts are jonesing in downtown San Rafael. Police arrested two alleged Doritos bandits and a Ben & Jerry’s burglar in the past month. There was the Kentfield man we told you about that allegedly ran out of the Shell station on Fourth Street without paying for his chips. On the heels of that incident, a suspect hid a pint of Ben & Jerry’s under his jacket and fled the Walgreens on Third Street. (Must have been Cherry Garcia, the only flavor worth jailtime.) In the final episode of the junk food trilogy, a man allegedly stole a bag of Doritos and a burrito from the 7-Eleven on B Street. Let’s get these men some proper nutrition before the M&M riots break out.