Hero & Zero: A protected child & A vandal

The work of Chicken Man. Photo courtesy of SRPD.

Hero: On the commute home in the terrible storm last week, Patrick Williams observed a black SUV moving very erratically across the Golden Gate Bridge. The Marin native drove behind the vehicle to Shoreline Highway in Mill Valley and watched as it careened into a fence. First on the scene, Patrick hopped out of his car in the pelting rain to offer assistance. The driver of the vehicle seemed unhurt and under-the-influence. What really concerned Patrick was the 11-year-old girl in the backseat. He stood outside of the car, comforted the scared little girl and stayed with her until she was placed safely in the rescue vehicle. Though he left the scene drenched and shaken, our hero Patrick was happy that he could help the young child.

Zero: Chicken Man, a prolific graffiti vandal who specialized in comical chicken art, managed to foul public and private property in 11 San Rafael locations. The Special Operations unit of the San Rafael Police Department (SRPD) played a fox-and-hen game for three months with San Rafael resident Joshua David

Edelstein, 41, until they caught him in Albert Park with a spray paint can in hand, along with narcotics and paraphernalia. Chicken Man pled guilty to his crimes and received a nine-month sentence in the pokey after he refused probation. Now that the SRPD has clipped his wings, let’s hope he doesn’t fly the coop and resume his painting career.