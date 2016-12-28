Hero & Zero: A holiday helper & An empty dog park

By Nikki Silverstein

Hero: Santa Claus flew into San Rafael last week and stopped to visit the fine folks in the memory care program at Drake Terrace, a senior living center. With his sack full of goodies for the residents, he joined them for an afternoon of nostalgia and cheer. It was Janet Graham, of San Anselmo, who input Drake Terrace into St. Nick’s GPS and whispered in his ear that the seniors would benefit from some ho ho hos, merry holiday songs and luxurious slippers to warm their tootsies. Some say Graham is one of Santa’s elves and others think she may be an angel. We’re still researching those claims and can’t yet confirm, but we are sure of one thing: Janet Graham is our holiday hero.

Zero: When your dog looks like a cross between a Presa Canario and Satan, it’s understandable that he might make people a tad nervous. Nevertheless, you were welcome to bring that well-behaved, 125-pound creature to the Sausalito Dog Park. It was all good. Until it wasn’t. What possessed you to let your canine, which was bred for protection, loose in a dog park with his favorite squeaky toy? Did you think he was going to share nicely? At the point that you said your dog was angry and you couldn’t guarantee the safety of the other dogs trying to play with his toy, did you consider leaving? Nope. You watched the park empty out faster than you could say, “I’m an entitled zero with a dangerous dog.”