Food & Drink: Tunes & Tastes

BottleRock, on top of great music, offers foodie experiences

By Tanya Henry

Let’s not kid ourselves—the main attraction at Napa Valley’s BottleRock is the music. This year’s impressive lineup includes Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Foo Fighters and Maroon 5, among many others. That said, the culinary talent that will be gracing a Williams Sonoma-sponsored stage also features some heavy hitter A-listers like Martha Stewart, Spain’s celebrated José Andrés and Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto.

Concertgoers who were lucky enough to get tickets to the sold-out, annual extravaganza will be treated to three days of music, culinary entertainment and cooking demonstrations galore. Even mash-up performances by musicians paired with star chefs will be on the menu. Here is what to expect from the celebrity chef-focused Culinary Stage: Ayesha Curry and Top Chef’s Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, chef Roy Choi, chef Adam Richman, chef Duff Goldman, Top Chef Hubert Keller, Top Chef Masters winner Chris Cosentino, Top Chef Richard Blais, Cindy Pawlcyn of Mustards Grill and Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen and Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship runner-up and Napa middle schooler Justice Faustina. The festivities will be emcee’d by Foodie Chap Liam Mayclem of KCBS.

Memorable moments from years past include Iron Chef Morimoto teaching Snoop Dogg how to roll sushi, and Top Chef Michael Voltaggio showing off his liquid nitrogen savvy to prepare waffles.

Plenty of food and drink from Northern California’s best chefs, restaurants, wineries and breweries will also be on hand. Napa favorites including Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin’ BBQ, La Toque and Angele, among others, will be serving up their local fare. Marshall’s Nick’s Cove will be representing Marin County, and local wineries and breweries will have their own designated area in which to serve adult beverages aplenty.

Now in its fourth year, BottleRock continues to raise the bar on the quality of food and drink that music lovers can enjoy while rocking out.

BottleRock; May 26-28; bottlerocknapavalley.com.