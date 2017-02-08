Food & Drink: Sweet Bites

Food & Drink: Sweet Bites

Ideas for Valentine’s Day

When it comes to where to take your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day, we’ve got you covered.

By Tanya Henry

With all of this rain, many of us are feeling a tad stir-crazy. It’s high time we brush off the winter blues and get out and indulge in some celebratory bubbly, a special brunch or a candlelit dinner on Valentine’s Day.  

For die-hard foodies, celebrated chef Ron Siegel, most recently of the Western Room in Nicasio, will be teaming up with Dr. Champagne (Jerry Horn) for a six-course dinner complete with champagne pairings. The intimate event will take place at Tiburon Wine on Ark Row in Tiburon at 7pm on Tuesday, February 14; $250; bit.ly/2jFmXGs.

We all know that the French do romance better than most. Transport yourself to Paris via the Left Bank Brasserie in Larkspur for their special $65 three-course prix-fixe dinner menu on Feb. 14. Left Bank, 507 Magnolia Ave., Larkspur; 415/927.3331.

If Italy is the region of your gastronomic fantasies, be seduced by downtown Mill Valley’s Piazza D’Angelo’s house-made lobster ravioli and chocolate cake drizzled with pistachio Nutella. The menu is a la carte and includes pasta and risotto options, salads, entrees and desserts. Plenty of Italian wines will be available, including sparkling wines and champagne. Piazza D’Angelo, 22 Miller Ave., Mill Valley; 415/388-2000.

Executive Chef Lorenzo Villacampa makes his debut at Fenix in San Rafael for a special Valentine’s Day prix-fixe dinner of crab bisque, butternut squash gnocchi, ribeye steak and Brazilian custard. This “Lovers’ Trip to Paradise” evening (7pm/$85) will also feature live Brazilian jazz by Alexa Morales and BOCA MUNDIAL. Fenix, 919 Fourth St., San Rafael; 415/813-5600.

Through Valentine’s Day, a variety of packaged natural, spicy and sweet walnuts from California’s Central Valley will be available at Stone House Ranch’s Nut & Candy Shop pop-up at the Bon Air Center in Greenbrae. Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm, and Sundays, 11am-6pm. Bon Air Center, Greenbrae; 415/461-0200.

Hop on the ferry to experience the Ferry Building Marketplace’s annual Food From the Heart event that will kick off on Friday, Feb. 10, 5pm-7:30pm. Chocolate tastings and seasonal hors d’oeuvres will be offered, local Napa Valley vintners will pour wine and shoppers will be treated to tango dancing and classical music. Ferrybuildingmarketplace.com.

