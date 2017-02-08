Food & Drink: Sweet Bites

Ideas for Valentine’s Day

By Tanya Henry

With all of this rain, many of us are feeling a tad stir-crazy. It’s high time we brush off the winter blues and get out and indulge in some celebratory bubbly, a special brunch or a candlelit dinner on Valentine’s Day.

For die-hard foodies, celebrated chef Ron Siegel, most recently of the Western Room in Nicasio, will be teaming up with Dr. Champagne (Jerry Horn) for a six-course dinner complete with champagne pairings. The intimate event will take place at Tiburon Wine on Ark Row in Tiburon at 7pm on Tuesday, February 14; $250; bit.ly/2jFmXGs.

We all know that the French do romance better than most. Transport yourself to Paris via the Left Bank Brasserie in Larkspur for their special $65 three-course prix-fixe dinner menu on Feb. 14. Left Bank, 507 Magnolia Ave., Larkspur; 415/927.3331.

If Italy is the region of your gastronomic fantasies, be seduced by downtown Mill Valley’s Piazza D’Angelo’s house-made lobster ravioli and chocolate cake drizzled with pistachio Nutella. The menu is a la carte and includes pasta and risotto options, salads, entrees and desserts. Plenty of Italian wines will be available, including sparkling wines and champagne. Piazza D’Angelo, 22 Miller Ave., Mill Valley; 415/388-2000.

Executive Chef Lorenzo Villacampa makes his debut at Fenix in San Rafael for a special Valentine’s Day prix-fixe dinner of crab bisque, butternut squash gnocchi, ribeye steak and Brazilian custard. This “Lovers’ Trip to Paradise” evening (7pm/$85) will also feature live Brazilian jazz by Alexa Morales and BOCA MUNDIAL. Fenix, 919 Fourth St., San Rafael; 415/813-5600.

Through Valentine’s Day, a variety of packaged natural, spicy and sweet walnuts from California’s Central Valley will be available at Stone House Ranch’s Nut & Candy Shop pop-up at the Bon Air Center in Greenbrae. Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm, and Sundays, 11am-6pm. Bon Air Center, Greenbrae; 415/461-0200.

Hop on the ferry to experience the Ferry Building Marketplace’s annual Food From the Heart event that will kick off on Friday, Feb. 10, 5pm-7:30pm. Chocolate tastings and seasonal hors d’oeuvres will be offered, local Napa Valley vintners will pour wine and shoppers will be treated to tango dancing and classical music. Ferrybuildingmarketplace.com.