Food & Drink: Spring Forward

’Tis the season for foodies to experiment

By Tanya Henry

Spring is an especially good time for cooks and chefs. Fewer ingredients are at their seasonal peak during fall and winter, so chefs are often challenged to keep their menus creative and varied—even here in California with our longer growing seasons. With spring onions, asparagus and peas showing up at farmers’ markets, it’s time to add new recipes and techniques to your spring repertoire.

Join the folks at Driver’s Market in Sausalito for a free community presentation on Thursday, March 30 at 7pm titled, “Spring Health: Foods and Herbs to Recharge Your Health.” Licensed acupuncturist Daniela Freda will discuss the foods and herbs that can be integrated into your diet this season, as well as some of the many health benefits—a stronger immune system, balanced hormones and healthier digestion; driversmarket.com.

Looking for meaningful volunteer work? The Fairfax Food Pantry is looking for people to help out on Saturday mornings to staff the pantry at the Fairfax Community Church, located at 2398 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard. Launched in May of 2011, this important program now serves around 150 families per week; fairfaxvolunteers.org/the-food-pantry.

Classes at Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company’s The Fork always sell out—so it’s rare to find one that still has openings. On Friday, April 21 from 1-4:30pm, taste some of the best locally made cheese in a guided/focused tasting, and enjoy hands-on cupcake instruction with Kara Lind of Kara’s Cupcakes; pointreyescheese.com.

Slide Ranch is having its annual Spring Fling on Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 4pm. The daylong celebration features farm animals, guided hikes, live music, gardening and cooking activities, special guest presenters and more; slideranch.org/calendar/.