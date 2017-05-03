Food & Drink: One Stop

Fisher’s Cheese and Wine to fill a hole in Marin

By Tanya Henry

In many ways a cheese- and wine-focused shop seems long overdue in Marin. With a handful of world-class cheesemakers right here in our county, it’s rather surprising that nothing currently exists that showcases and celebrates these producers all in one place.

Slated to open at the end of May in Larkspur Landing’s Marin Country Mart, Fisher’s Cheese and Wine is the brainchild of Kiri Fisher, owner of The Cheese School of San Francisco. Five years ago, the Bay Area native partnered with the late Daphne Zepos, a celebrated chef, cookbook author and renowned cheese aficionado to open the school on Folsom Street in the Mission District. To say that Fisher learned her craft from the very best is an understatement.

“The goal of the store is not to make it a heavy cheese experience,” says Fisher, who has been testing the waters and meeting potential new customers for the last few months at the Saturday Farmers’ Market. We want to educate, and offer our favorite international cheeses with local produce and wines.”

In keeping with the upscale vibe at Marin Country Mart, Bay Area architect Wylie Price is guiding the project. Fisher refers to her shop’s aesthetic as “Scandinavian whimsy,” and hopes to achieve an understated, utilitarian look. On top of the retail component, she will offer tastings, classes, hands-on cheesemaking opportunities, catering services and a café.

“Cheese is an expensive and complicated product—it needs some education around it,” Fisher says. And while cheese will be the star of the show, charcuterie and wine will also be in the mix.

Fisher is bringing some of her staff from The Cheese School over the bridge, but cheese lovers take note—she is looking for staffing help. To learn more and to follow her progress, visit fisherscheese.com, or follow them on Instagram @fisherscheeseandwine.