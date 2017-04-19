Food & Drink: Fiesta Time

A roundup of food & drink parties and classes

By Tanya Henry

Don’t let the seemingly relentless rain keep you cooped up inside. Here are some enticing food-focused classes and dinners that will inspire you to get out of the house.

I always get excited when I learn about wineries that feature female winemakers. Ferrari-Carano happens to be one of them—and Mill Valley’s Piazza D’Angelo has invited Sarah Quider to be a special guest as part of their Winemaker Dinner Series. Mark your calendar for Wednesday, May 3 at 7pm to enjoy delicious, award-winning Ferrari-Carano wines paired with the restaurant’s four-course dinner of regional Italian favorites; $85 per person; 415/388-2000.

Copita Tequileria y Comida in Sausalito is turning five this month. To commemorate the milestone, they’ve planned multiple fiestas (all of them include tequila, of course!) Help them celebrate at one or all of these upcoming festivities, including an Agave Girls get-together on April 25, an Anniversary Party and Margarita Duel on April 30 and a Cinco de Mayo party; copitarestaurant.com.

Join Chez Panisse chef and cookbook author Cal Peternell at Left Bank Restaurant in Larkspur for a Cooks with Books lunch event on Sunday, April 30 at noon. The accomplished chef has followed up his acclaimed, Twelve Recipes with his newly released, A Recipe for Cooking that takes home cooks to the next level; $115 per person; bookpassage.com.

On Thursday, May 4 at 6:30pm in Homeward Bound’s Key Room, North Bay native Gabi Moskowitz, a popular blogger at BrokeAss Gourmet, will share some of her secrets and a tasty menu for budget-conscious foodies. Her blog climbed to national acclaim with a series of recipes, all based on ingredients costing $20 or less. Moskowitz will talk about her culinary passions and the genesis of her show, Young & Hungry, now in its fifth season, and her latest book, Young & Hungry: Your Complete Guide to a Delicious Life, will be available for purchase; $60 for the dinner; cookingschoolsofamerica.com.