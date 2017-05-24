Food & Drink: Easy Living

Food & drink events for a scrumptious summer

By Tanya Henry

If you haven’t been to Driver’s Market in Sausalito lately, here is a great reason to go: Cheese! Gather around the table in the inviting community store where Laura Werlin, author of six cookbooks about—you guessed it—cheese, will be demonstrating and sampling some of her favorites. She’ll discuss what’s happening on the national cheese landscape, and signed copies of her books will be available. Join the fun (for free) on Thursday, May 25 from 7-8pm. Driver’s Market, 200 Caledonia St., Sausalito.

Here is a quintessential, only-in-Marin experience that just kicked off last week. Not only can you enjoy an outdoor play and music fest atop Mt. Tam [see Theater, page 19], but now dinner and wine in a private grove is also an option. The Mountain Play Association is celebrating its 104th season from May 21 to June 18 with a production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and a second production featuring Jefferson Starship and the musical HAIR In Concert to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Fantasy Fair and Magic Mountain Music Festival that took place in 1967. Mountainplay.org.

I’ll be honest—I’m not a fan of huge food and drink fests where long lines and hot sun often make for a less than memorable experience. Fortunately, the 36th Annual Mill Valley Wine, Beer & Gourmet Food Tasting bears little resemblance to that. Instead, this well-organized affair—with vendors nestled under the trees in Depot Plaza—is a delight. More than 65 wineries, 20-plus gourmet food products, local restaurants and breweries will be participating. Sunday, June 4, 1-4pm. Enjoymillvalley.com.

Finally, two seasonal farmers’ markets have started up again this month. Fairfax’s market convenes beneath the redwoods in Bolinas Park every Wednesday from 4-8pm through September 27. The Tiburon Thursday Farmers’ Market, on Main Street in downtown Tiburon, is open from 3:30-7:30pm through September 28. With this perfect weather, there’s no excuse not to get out and support our farmers.