Food & Drink: Classic Comfort

Wise Sons combines Jewish recipes with the best Californian ingredients

By Tanya Henry

When Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen opened on 24th Street in San Francisco’s Mission District in 2012, bagels were not on the menu. Five years later, with three locations and a fourth poised to open in the Marin Country Mart next month, Wise Sons’ bagels and schmears just might be the raison d’être.

For the last nine months, Wise Sons has been at the Marin Civic Center Farmers’ Market on Sundays—presumably testing the waters.

“We saw an opportunity in Marin to expand to a new market and community,” says Wise Sons co-owner Evan Bloom. “We knew it was time to take our bagels and lox up north, and when we saw the space in Larkspur, it was a sign to make it happen.”

Bloom and co-owner Leo Beckerman have secured the small space that used to be home to the fanciful Parisian-style confectioner Miette. For now, all of the preparation will take place at their commissary kitchen in San Francisco, and food will be schlepped across the bridge. We can look forward to pastrami and corned beef sandwiches made with antibiotic-free meats, as well as several new salads. Wise Sons’ secret brining recipe includes a proprietary blend of spices, and the pastrami is smoked for nearly seven hours over hickory wood. Sweet, moist babkas are filled with locally made, bittersweet chocolate, and melt in the mouth.

If all goes according to plan with the current buildout, Wise Sons hopes to open their North Bay doors after Passover at the end of April. Welcome to Marin!

Wise Sons, 2257 Larkspur Landing Circle, Building #3, Marin Country Mart, Larkspur; 415/787-DELI; wisesonsdeli.com.