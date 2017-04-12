Food & Drink: Beauty Box

Box Trot Gifts combines local products with thoughtfulness

By Tanya Henry

Everybody loves a best-kept secret. That feeling when you stumble upon something so special and so sweet that part of you wants to keep it all to yourself, yet you know the world would be a better place if you spread the word. So, you heard it here first—Box Trot Gifts.

Marin native Kathryn Tjosvold’s business crafting beautiful gift boxes filled with succulents and expertly selected specialty items is less than a year old, but budding.

“I’ve always loved making gifts for people—that steered away from typical, generic gift boxes,” Tjosvold says. “I think including succulents adds a unique touch.”

Tjosvold grew up in Corte Madera, attended Redwood High School and earned a teaching credential at Dominican University. When she graduated, she decided to put the classroom on hold, and instead got married, had a baby and began making the boxes.

Along with doing extensive research on mostly locally made, high-quality food and beauty products, Tjosvold took cues from her mom’s passion for succulents. Her boxes are crafted from distressed woods and galvanized tin, and organic, natural products await recipients.

Tjosvold hasn’t quit her day job working for her dad’s winemaking software company, but she does find time to make deliveries in Marin and fill orders from her San Anselmo home—complete with a potting shed

straight out of Beatrix Potter’s The Tale of Peter Rabbit, and plenty of open space for seasonal sales and special events.

A variety of available boxes include everything from chocolate, caramel corn and wine, to bubble bath and luffa sponges. Boxes can be ordered and picked up by appointment, or delivered.

Box Trot Gifts; 415/891-2113; boxtrotgifts.com; boxtrotgifts@gmail.com.