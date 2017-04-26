Best of Marin 2017: Food & Drink

A world-class food and drink scene: Just one more thing to love about Marin. From restaurants that offer dinner paired with a stunning view, to bars that serve rotating craft brews, to delis that know to hold the onions for you to farmers’ markets that carry the latest bounty from the fields, you really can’t go wrong when trying to satisfy your appetite. And if you ever find yourself slurping from oyster shells on Tomales Bay, or playing pool and trading stories with new friends at the county’s best dive bar, you’ll know that life is good.—M.O.

Good Ol’ ’cue

Your image of the Best BBQ joint may conjure a clapboard restaurant with a squeaky screen door and great jukebox along a country road somewhere south of Luling, Texas. But there’s no need to go that far. Pig in a Pickle is right down the road in Corte Madera. So what if it’s located in the not-exactly-backwoods Corte Madera Town Center? Good barbecue is where you find it and you’ll find it at Pig in a Pickle. Barbecue is a regional delicacy and Pig in a Pickle plays homage to the diversity of good ’cue with a variety of sauce styles: Memphis, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and just plain hot habañero. Of course sauce doesn’t matter much if there’s not good barbecue to go with it. That’s not a problem here. The brisket, pulled pork, ribs and chickens are cooked low and slow over white oak. You want side dishes? They have it all—pickles, corn bread, collard green, beans, mac ’n’ cheese, coleslaw and more. And of course there’s plenty of cold craft beer, with rotating specials, to wash it all down.—Stett Holbrook

341 Corte Madera Town Center, Corte Madera; 415.891.3265.

Burger Craving

Marin County is known as a place where residents enjoy a healthy lifestyle. Vegan, organic and gluten-free are all in; eating meat, not so much. But let’s face it—there are times when the only thing that will fill your comfort-food craving is a large, delicious, hearty, juicy burger. And that’s why Phyllis’ Giant Burgers, with five locations (three in Marin, two in Santa Rosa) is this year’s choice for Best Burger. Phyllis’ offers a full range of burgers, in junior or giant size, teriyaki, Cajun or BBQ, and lots of choices for additions like cheese, avocado, sautéed mushrooms and onions, pesto and an extra patty. And if you’re dating a no-red-meat eater, he or she will be happy to know that there are chicken, turkey, fish and vegan burgers, plus lots of foodie-friendly salads like the Cobb, Chinese Chicken, Mediterranean Chicken and more. And don’t forget the fries—French, garlic, curly and chili, plus kiddie-size dogs and burgers for the little ones, and milkshakes and soft ice cream shakes for little or big ones.—Lily O’Brien

8 East Blithedale Ave., Mill Valley; 415.381.6010; 924 Diablo Blvd., Novato; 415.898.8294; 2202 Fourth St., San Rafael; 415.456.0866.

King of the Sandwich

If you’re searching for the Sando King, search no more. Voters have ruled that Perry’s Delicatessen rules, as Marin’s Best Deli. With all of the usual, and unusual choices for meat, cheese and breads, the deli has customers raving about the breakfast sandwiches, like the Trifecta and the Hashfecta, the pesto chicken sandwich and other specialties like the Cubano, the Reuben and the Pastrami Bomb. Drinks, desserts and chips are also available, and Perry’s is known for its friendly staff, reasonable prices and casual atmosphere. Get thee to the deli!—L.O.

909 Lincoln Ave., San Rafael; 415.456.4886.

Chocolate Cure

When it comes to sweet treats, chocoholics will all agree that vanilla and strawberry and lemon are all just fine, but there is only one thing that really hits the sweet spot—IT HAS TO BE CHOCOLATE! And Marin voters this year have spoken—their pick for Best Chocolatier is Pick Me Up Chocolate. Located on Bridgeway, Sausalito’s favorite bayside promenade, Pick Me Up’s goodies in the window will tempt those walking by, and make it nearly impossible not to go inside. Trays and boxes of luscious, handcrafted, organic, artisan chocolates are laid out on tables and shelves. Collections include the 28-piece Big Love Heart Box, containing dark ganaches, milk chocolates, pralines, caramels and more. Simplicity is found with the Little Brown six-piece box. Whatever you choose, do choose to leave your diet plans outside.—L.O.

707 Bridgeway, Sausalito; 415.729.9557.

All Things Sublime

Well yeah, you’re sitting right on the water, checking out all of the boats bobbing in their slips on a breezy afternoon in the North Bay. You’re munching on a burger, enjoying a beer and life is good. There’s a reason Sam’s Anchor Café wins Best Outdoor Dining every year, and it’s because the location is sublime, the eats are first-rate and you can just sit there for hours and hours like Otis Redding, on the dock of the bay, and take it all in, slurping oysters on the half-shell, slamming down onion rings fried to crispy perfection and getting “shellacked” as you watch the prisoners from San Quentin wave at the ferry. Or you can stay home and fire up the 24-7 “Sam’s Cam” on their website and take in the view from the privacy of your own kitchen, sort of like watching the yule log on TV but with better visuals.—Tom Gogola

27 Main St., Tiburon; 415.435.4527.

Brew Time

If you’re looking for late-night drinking and dining in Marin County, it’s not so easy to find, especially if you’re seeking quality, and not just some lonely dive bar. That’s probably one of the reasons that Marin Brewing Company, serving the community since 1989, won Best Brew Pub. Let’s start with the brew. This award-winning microbrewery offers a huge selection of specialty beer and ale, like White Knuckle Eldridge Grade Double IPA, Stinson Beach Peach, Witty Monk, Tiburon Blonde and seasonal specialties like Hoppy Holidaze. And for those with late-night munchies, Marin Brew Co. serves a full menu, seven days a week—until midnight! A huge selection of burgers, pizzas, soups, salads, sandwiches and more are available, while high ceilings and lots of windows give the lively large room an open and airy feeling. On warm nights, you can enjoy outdoor dining before jumping on the nearby ferry to San Francisco.—L.O.

1809 Larkspur Landing Circle, Larkspur; 415.461.4677.

Beachy Keen

First let us dispense with the bread. The Parkside Cafe’s loaves are legion around the North Bay, and we’re partial to the garden basil pesto half-loaf on the menu, which runs five bucks. The view is fairly spectacular, to put it mildly, at Marin’s Best Beach Restaurant, as you look off into the great Pacific Ocean, marvel at the cool breezes and sandy Stinson Beach and load up on local cod tacos, the potato gnocchi or the BBQ king salmon. We’re also partial to the Bolinas dungeness crab cake—and the dungeness crab and rock shrimp risotto is a stirring encounter with richness and parmesan.—T.G.

43 Arenal Ave., Stinson Beach; 415.868.1272.

Treat Yourself

When you decide to treat yourself to brunch, you might as well go for the best. And you can’t beat homemade food at reasonable prices. Family owned and operated since 1986, the Half Day Cafe fits all of the above, so it’s no surprise that voters picked it this year for Best Brunch. A lovely and inviting place for a meal, Half Day has a wall of windows looking out into a small courtyard where you can also dine. The food is heavenly. Brunch options include all kinds of eggs—scrambles, Benedicts, Huevos Rancheros, and original griddle treats like Raspberry-Whole Wheat Pancakes, Brioche French Toast and fluffy Belgian Waffles, a Half Day Parfait, with yogurt, fruit and granola and much more. The bakery offers a yummy selection of treats like orange currant scones and cinnamon buns, and you can wash everything down with your favorite espresso drink. Half Day serves breakfast and lunch seven days a week, and brunch on the weekend. And, per the name, this very popular place closes every day at 2:30pm—so plan accordingly.—L.O.

848 College Ave., Kentfield; 415.459.0291.

Sip Supreme

With a chic and cozy space sporting comfortable tables and chairs, and an attractive designer-looking bar, INCAVO Wine Tasting & Collective—which opened in San Rafael last year (there’s also one in Petaluma)—got the nod this year for Best Wine Bar. An array of wine can be ordered by the glass, in a flight or by the bottle, along with a small menu of tasty treats. You can even join INCAVO’s wine club; different levels have different perks. And while you’re relaxing and enjoying some fruits of the vine, live music on select nights adds a nice touch—you can check an online event calendar for the schedule. And if you’re looking for a cozy space for a private party, INCAVO rents out space for events, including baby showers, birthday parties and private dinners.—L.O.

1099 Fourth St., Suite F, San Rafael; 415.259.4939.

The full list of Best of Marin 2017 Food & Drink winners:

Best Bakery/Cafe

Rustic Bakery

Rusticbakery.com.

Best Bar

2am Club

380 Miller Ave., Mill Valley.

415.388.6036.

Best Bartender

Steven Schaefer, Flatiron

724 B St., San Rafael.

415.453.4318.

Best BBQ

Pig in a Pickle

341 Corte Madera Town Center, Corte Madera.

415.891.3265.

Best Beach Restaurant

The Parkside Cafe

43 Arenal Ave., Stinson Beach.

415.868.1272.

Best Breakfast

Comforts

335 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo.

415.454.9840.

Best Brew Pub

Marin Brewing Company

1809 Larkspur Landing Circle, Larkspur.

415.461.4677.

Best Brunch

Half Day Cafe

848 College Ave., Kentfield.

4150.459.0291.

Best Burger

Phyllis’ Giant Burgers

8 E. Blithedale Ave., Mill Valley.

415.381.6010.

2202 Fourth St., San Rafael.

415.456.0866.

924 Diablo Blvd., Novato.

415.898.8294.

Best Burrito

High Tech Burrito

914-A Sir Francis Drake Blvd., San Anselmo.

415.455.9176.

484 Las Gallinas Rd., San Rafael.

415.507.9188.

118 Strawberry Village, Mill Valley.

415.388.7001.

Best Business Lunch

Buckeye Roadhouse

15 Shoreline Hwy., Sausalito.

415.331.2600.

Best Butcher Shop

Belcampo Meat Co.

Belcampo.com.

Best Cafe/Coffeehouse

Marin Coffee Roasters

1551 S. Novato Blvd., Novato.

415.892.8373.

466 Ignacio Blvd., Novato.

415.884.9400.

546 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo.

415.258.9549.

Best Caterer

Stacy Scott Caterers

415.299.2503.

Best Cheese Shop

Cowgirl Creamery

80 Fourth St., Point Reyes Station.

415.669.9335.

Best Chef

David Haydon, Il Davide

901 A St., San Rafael.

415.454.8080.

Best Chinese

Jennie Low’s

120 Vintage Way, Novato.

415.892.8838.

Best Chocolatier

Pick Me Up Chocolate

707 Bridgeway, Sausalito.

415.729.9557.

Best Cocktails

FarmShop

2233 Larkspur Landing Circle, Larkspur.

415.755.6700.

Best Craft Brew Event

Fairfax Brewfest

Fairfaxbrewfest.com.

Best CSA

Table Top Farm

Tabletopfarm.net.

Best Deli

Perry’s Delicatessen

909 Lincoln Ave., San Rafael.

415.456.4886.

Best Diner

Dipsea Cafe

200 Shoreline Hwy., Mill Valley.

415.381.0298.

Best Dining After 10pm

Sol Food

901 Lincoln Ave., San Rafael.

415.451.4765.

401 Miller Ave., Mill Valley.

415.380.1986.

Best Dive Bar

Silver Peso

450 Magnolia Ave., Larkspur.

415.924.3448.

Best Farmers’ Market

Marin Farmers’ Market

3501 Civic Center Drive, San Rafael.

415.472.6100.

Best Food Truck

Johnny Doughnuts

1617 Fourth St., San Rafael.

415.450.1866.

Best French

Left Bank Brasserie

507 Magnolia Ave., Larkspur.

415.927.3331.

Best Frozen Yogurt

Swirl

916 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., San Anselmo.

415.457.7947.

Best Happy Hour

Servino Ristorante

9 Main St., Tiburon.

415.435.2676.

Best Ice Cream

Woody’s Yogurt Place

802 Strawberry Village, Mill Valley.

415.383.4881.

Best Indian

Lotus Cuisine of India

704 Fourth St., San Rafael.

415.456.5808.

Best Italian

Il Davide

901 A St., San Rafael.

415.454.8080.

Best Japanese/Sushi

Sushi Gourmet

215 Strawberry Village, Mill Valley.

415.381.8521.

Best Latin American

Sol Food

901 Lincoln Ave., San Rafael.

415.451.4765.

401 Miller Ave., Mill Valley.

415.380.1986.

Best Mediterranean

Insalata’s

120 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., San Anselmo.

415.457.7700.

Best Mexican

Saylor’s Restaurant and Bar

2009 Bridgeway, Sausalito.

415.332.1512.

Best Microbrew

Iron Springs Pub & Brewery

765 Center Blvd., Fairfax.

415.485.1005.

Best Natural/Sustainable Restaurant

Cafe del Soul

247 Shoreline Hwy., Mill Valley.

415.388.1852.

1408 Fourth St., San Rafael.

415.457.5400.

Best New Restaurant

Más Masa

31 Bolinas Road, Fairfax.

415.529.5444.

Best Outdoor Dining

Sam’s Anchor Cafe

27 Main St., Tiburon.

415.435.4527.

Best Pizza

Amici’s East Coast Pizzeria

1242 Fourth St., San Rafael.

415.455.9777.

Best Place for Oysters

The Marshall Store

19225 State Route 1, Marshall.

415.663.1339.

Best Restaurant

El Paseo

17 Throckmorton Ave., Mill Valley.

415.388.0741.

Best Restaurant with a View

Hilltop 1892

850 Lamont Ave., Novato.

415.893.1892.

Best Sandwich Shop

Michael’s Sourdough

999 Andersen Drive, San Rafael.

415.485.0964.

42 Digital Drive, Novato.

415.883.5110.

Best Seafood

Fish

350 Harbor Drive, Sausalito.

415.331.3474.

Best Server

Debbie Walker, Poggio Trattoria

777 Bridgeway, Sausalito.

415.332.7771.

Best Sommelier

Erick Hendricks, Hilltop 1892

850 Lamont Ave., Novato.

415.893.1892.

Best Sports Bar

Flatiron

724 B St., San Rafael.

415.453.4318.

Best Spot to Dine Solo

Marin Joe’s

1585 Casa Buena Drive, Corte Madera.

415.924.2081.

Best Thai

Royal Thai

610 Third St., San Rafael.

415.485.1074.

Best Vegetarian

Cafe del Soul

1408 Fourth St., San Rafael.

415.457.5400.

Best Vietnamese

Pho Viet

555 E. Francisco Blvd., Ste. 22, San Rafael.

415.455.8063.

Best Waterfront Restaurant

The Spinnaker

100 Spinnaker Drive, Sausalito.

415.332.1500.

Best Wine

Kendric Vineyards

48 Tamalpais Ave., San Anselmo.

415.806.4944.

Best Wine Bar

INCAVO Wine Tasting & Collective

1099 Fourth St., Ste. F, San Rafael.

415.259.4939.

Best Wine List

Hilltop 1892

850 Lamont Ave., Novato.

415.893.1892.

Best Wine Tasting Room

Trek Winery

1026 Machin Ave., Novato.

415.899.9883.

Best Winery Event

Tiburon Wine Festival

Tiburonwinefestival.org.