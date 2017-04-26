Best of Marin 2017: Beauty, Health & Wellness
Going to the doctor isn’t always a party. In most cases, a visit to someone in a white coat means that you’re sick or injured, and all you want to do is curl up in a little ball in bed. But having a nasty flu, a broken toe, eyes that need new glasses or a chronic back injury doesn’t have to be a drag in Marin. This year’s winners prove that no matter what ails you, a dedicated health care professional is just around the corner, ready to make you feel better. And once you’re cured, there are plenty of pampering spas that can’t wait to show you your reflection.—M.O.
Time to Indulge
Tucked away in the Strawberry Village Shopping Center, Best Spray Tan winner EVO Spa is also your overall choice for Best Spa—but it’s more than that. Offering everything from herbal facials to infra-red saunas, EVO is a destination for all things indulgent. What makes their spray tan so awesome? Just the fact that it follows a sunless, un-hazardous DHA formula and delivers a sun-kissed, just-back-from-vacation tan, rather than a weird orange glow, a-la Trump. According to the spa, the formula is anti-aging as well, packed with antioxidants and skin-repairing ingredients including organic aloe, DHA, vitamins A, C and E, Co-Q10 and Matrixyl 3000. What more could you ask for?
800 Redwood Hwy. Frontage Road, #216, Mill Valley; 415.383.3223.
Way of Life
The moment you walk into Gathering Thyme, this year’s winner in the Best Holistic Herbal Shop slot, you feel the urge to shed all unhealthy habits and embrace a better way of life. The San Rafael institution is always there for our readers when they need organic soap, sulfate-free shampoo or homeopathic medicine, and the array of spices is truly dazzling. With a nutritionist, herbalist, chiropractor and holistic psychotherapist on staff, Gathering Thyme takes holistic medicine very seriously, with classes, workshops and plenty of reading material on hand for those who may be just entering this fascinating world. And if you’re interested in diving deep into the topic, books await (so do delicious snacks and gifts).
1447 Fourth St., Ste. B, San Rafael; 415.524.8693.
Wax Off
Who loves to talk about waxing? That’s right—no one. So let’s just put it out there quietly: La Jolie, a San Rafael salon, is the winner for Best Waxing Studio. While going to the local JCC to get your bikini line in order may sound strange at first, clients can’t seem to get enough of La Jolie’s fast and on-point services, and love to compensate themselves, after an especially fierce waxing experience, with a quickie facial or a sauna. It’s a win-win.
200 N. San Pedro Road, San Rafael; 415.272.8108.
‘Me Time’
Doing your nails can be an everyday, mundane task, or a dazzling beauty experience—depends on where you go. With Lavande Spa & Boutique, Mill Valley’s leading nail salon, manicures are never dull. Another Strawberry Village hit, Lavande is the winner in the Best Nail Services category, and for a good reason; it always goes the extra mile (or inch) for the clients’ toes. The signature ‘extra’ manicure includes, what else, a lavender soak, and the pedicure includes a lavender aromatherapy bath. In addition to regular treatments, Lavande offers facials, reflexology and other fun add-ons, turning a weekly chore into some pampering ‘me time.’
800 Redwood Hwy., Frontage Road, #803, Mill Valley; 415.388.6699.
Rock Solid
You’re either completely obsessed with Spirit Rock Meditation Center, or know nothing about it—and it seems that the readers who voted it to be the Best Retreat Center belong to the first category. Hidden in the West Marin hills, Spirit Rock is all fields, buddha statues, attractive buildings with lots of natural sunlight and, most importantly, serenity and tranquility that stand out even in Marin County’s relatively peaceful surroundings. On the menu are meditation retreats with sitting and walking meditation, drop-in retreats, online courses and a comprehensive bookstore, plus friendly volunteers and staff. Whether you’re going for the big transformation or just a quick weekend recharge, Spirit Rock has the community’s back. It is, no pun intended, a rock.
5000 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Woodacre; 415.488.0164.
Pristine Precision
Facials are all about precision and the little things. Using Dermalogica products and mastering an aura of calm, Aura Beauty Lounge is your worthy pick for the Best Facial in Marin. Pristine and welcoming, the lounge offers free 20-minute consultations and a dazzling array of treatments, all delivered by calm and collected professionals. Clients love Aura’s attention to beauty and cosmetic trends, such as ‘energy-charged’ treatments and touch therapy, as well as its loyalty to returning customers and their needs. At the end of the day, what could be better than checking into an airy, stylish place guaranteed to return the glow to your face? That’s right—nothing.
61 Camino Alto, Ste. 101-B, Mill Valley; 415.384.9857.
Batting Lashes
Larkspur, on its own, is a little haven of esthetic pleasure and Instagram-friendly luxury. The winner in the Best Eyelash Extensions and/or Brow Enhancements category, Gloss Beauty, is no exception, mixing the cutest wallpaper with chandeliers, rich rugs and other swoon-worthy touches. But while the surroundings will make you feel pretty, the eyelash and brow services are unparalleled. You might not even feel that eyelashes and eyebrows are there, but once something goes wrong, your whole face goes south. At Gloss Beauty, in addition to life-changing facials, the estheticians prevent disasters, fix your mistakes and enhance faces with their expertise. And after the perfect lash extensions, it only makes sense to take a selfie with the colorful birds wallpaper.
1127 Magnolia Ave., Larkspur; 415.457.3067.
Against the Grain
Hair salons are often tricky—a cat in a bag, if you will, as so many nuances and circumstances collide in the making of a perfect haircut. In our winner’s case, the name says it all: Altogether Different Hair Design, your pick in the Best Hair Salon category, is indeed a different breed. The personal attention and the openness to walk-ins is second to none at this humble Corte Madera salon, and clients’ favorites Kim and Barbara never do a hack job. What’s even more remarkable is the fact that no matter what you’re after—highlights, a men’s haircut or styling, and more—they do it all with equal zeal and precision. Then, the big dilemma becomes—do you recommend this great place or keep it a secret? The secret is out.
47 Tamal Vista Blvd., Ste. B, Corte Madera; 415.945.8873.
Good Humor
You really must trust someone to lay down on a table, eyes closed and let them cover you with a myriad of tiny needles. In a small and cozy space in downtown San Rafael, the winner of our Best Acupuncturist category, Jennifer Jackson, has clearly earned your trust, and has worked her magic over satisfied clients for a number of years now. Rooted in classical Chinese medicine and influenced by Master Jeffrey Yuen, Jackson treats anything from muscular pain to menstrual cramps, and, according to her clientele, never fails to show compassion and a sense of humor. If you let someone puncture you, they better be funny.
706 D St., Ste. C, San Rafael; 415.686.6077.
—Flora Tsapovsky
The full list of Best of Marin 2017 Beauty, Health & Wellness winners:
